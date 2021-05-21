Clash between Israeli police and Palestinians at Jerusalem mosque hours after ceasefire





Clashes erupted in Jerusalem on Friday following a ceasefire agreement that ended 11 days of hostilities between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the first signs of tension following the truce as Israeli police fought with Palestinians celebrating the ceasefire at Al-Aqsa Mosque after Friday prayers.

Palestinians flee sound bombs thrown by Israeli police in front of the Dome of the Rock shrine … [+] at the al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem, Friday, May 21, 2021.

Israeli police reportedly used tear gas and stun grenades on Palestinians who were gathered at the mosque for a celebratory protest after their Friday prayers, according to images and multiple media reports.

The Palestinians responded by throwing stones and at least one firebomb, the Associated Press reported, and it is not known what initially sparked the clash.

The Israeli police started shooting at this crowd in an attempt to disperse the Palestinians who remained at the mosque after their prayers, Al Jazeera reporter Imran Khan from East Jerusalem reported, claiming the Palestinians were singing. and chanted when the Israeli police started using crowd control. measures against them.

According to Palestinian media quoted by the Jerusalem Post, 20 Palestinians were injured in the clash.

The mosque was a central point of tension in the last Israel-Hamas conflict, and repeated clashes took place at the holy site immediately before the conflict escalated into days of airstrikes.

As soon as the midday prayer service ended, a riot broke out, a spokeswoman for the Jerusalem district police said in a statement quoted by NBC News. Following this, the Jerusalem district commander, Doron Turgeman, ordered the police force to enter the Temple Mount and deal with the rioters … and at the same time allowed people not involved to go.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect early Friday morning, indecisively ending the fighting as both sides claimed victory. The 11 days of airstrikes killed at least 243 people in Gaza and 12 in Israel, according to health services from both governments, and marked the most serious clash between the two sides since 2014. More than 4,000 rockets were fired at Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian military groups, while Israeli forces launched hundreds of airstrikes focused on targets that Israel said were linked to Hamas, including dense parts of Gaza such than a skyscraper that housed media such as Al-Jazeera and Associated Press. President Joe Biden and other international leaders had pushed for an immediate ceasefire, although some in Israel criticized the truce for having come too soon and viewed it as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu giving in to Hamas.

How long will the ceasefire last? In a speech on Friday, Netanyahu vowed to retaliate against any future attack on Israel by Hamas, saying Israel would respond with a new level of force against any expression of aggression against communities around Gaza and any other part of it. ‘Israel. If Hamas thinks we will tolerate a drizzle of rockets, that is not true, Netanyahu said. The PA reports that Palestinian activists claimed that Netanyahu had agreed to end further Israeli actions at Al-Aqsa Mosque as part of the ceasefire, so the clash that took place on Friday could potentially exacerbate tensions. NBC News reports that Egypt intends to send two delegations to monitor the ceasefire after the country negotiated the deal, and an Egyptian official told the PA that the clash in Jerusalem would be settled.

