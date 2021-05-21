Politics
‘World opinion is changing’: Prime Minister Imran says Palestinians will one day have their own country – Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that global public opinion was changing on the Palestinian issue and voices were mounting increasingly critical of Israeli actions, adding that a day would come when the Palestinians would have their own country.
Speaking on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity with Palestine, the Prime Minister said: “I see a very positive development and that is the change in world public opinion.”
Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Chairman of the Council of Pakistani Ulemas and Prime Minister’s Special Aide on Religious Harmony and the Middle East, said at a press conference on Thursday (yesterday) that on the Prime Minister’s instructions, the Palestine Solidarity Day would be observed across the country on Friday (today) to express support for the oppressed people of Palestine.
In his speech, the prime minister said that during his time in the West, he had never seen such criticism of the IDF for its atrocities against Palestinians from Western media, newspapers and politicians. “Instead, they all [thought] as if an injustice is being done against Israel, but this is the first time that voices have started to rise from there, ”he said, adding that now Western newspapers, media and politicians were criticizing Israel.
“I never thought they would criticize Israel in America or in Western countries.
“Social media is one of the main reasons for this shift in public opinion.[stream] media shut down or censor all reporting, social media is such a force that no one can stop news or communication, ”the prime minister said.
The Prime Minister cited the example of South Africa 30 years ago and how public opinion had changed against the apartheid regime. He said he was also supported by “the great world powers” but once public opinion changed, the same world powers pressured the South African regime to grant equal rights to people. Africans and Asians.
“I see similar signs of a shift in global public opinion and those great countries that have supported Israel so far will exert full pressure to give the Palestinians their full rights.
“A day will come when the Palestinians will have their own country, a just settlement and they can live as equal citizens,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.
Speaking of the demonstrations carried out in support of Palestine on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity with Palestine, he said he was very “happy” to see how the nation had come forward in favor of the cause and underlined and condemned the injustices in Palestine. “I want to pay tribute to all of you,” the Prime Minister said.
The prime minister said that since the creation of Israel, Pakistan’s position on the issue has always been that taken by Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah: “A great injustice has been done against the Palestinians.”
He added that Pakistan had supported and supported the Palestinians in every forum. He mentioned how he got to Medina when he first learned of the Israeli police attacks on Al Aqsa worshipers on Ramazan 27 and the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes by settlers.
The prime minister said that the next day he met with the Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and called on the OIC to take a stand on it and raise the issue at the UN. He added that he had had the same conversation with King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia that “we should raise our voices regarding the injustice against the Palestinians and what happened in Al Aqsa”.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad expressed similar sentiments in their appeals to him, the prime minister said, adding that he had assured Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of Pakistan’s full support not only and of the Muslim world, but of “everyone. who believes in righteousness.”
“I then tasked (Foreign Minister) Shah Mahmood Qureshi to go to the United Nations General Assembly and raise this issue with the OIC and other Muslim countries,” the prime minister said, adding that the Minister of Foreign Affairs had raised it in a very concentrated way. and “I congratulate him on that.”
