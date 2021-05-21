Madness says Boris Johnson was one of their fans but ‘he can make one’





Suggs is quite annoyed that the PM is allegedly a fan (Photo: Getty) Singer of madness Suggs shared that he understands UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be a fan of the group, much to his displeasure. Suggs, real name Graham McPherson, made the revelation in a recent interview when discussing the most unexpected people who turned out to be Madness fans. Talk to NME, the 60-year-old singer did not hesitate to give his opinion on the alleged penchant of the Prime Minister for the group. Suggs admitted: Sadly I think Boris Johnson was a fan, but he can make one! He compared it to former Jams Eton Rifles-loving former Prime Minister David Cameron and complained it was the last thing you needed! Madness topped the UK charts in the 1980s with their ska songs, including the hits It Must Be Love, House of Fun and the number one single Our House. Apparently Boris fandom is like David Cameron loving The Jam (Photo: Dan Reid / Rex) After their initial split in 1986, the group reunited in 1992. Their 2019 single Bullingdon Boys (Dont Get Bullied by the Bully Boys) is seen as a thinly veiled critique (if that) of the public school students in politics who have walked through the ranks of the all-male private catering company. University of Oxford, The Bullingdon Club. . Former members include Boris Johnson, David Cameron and former Chancellor George Osborne. However, Suggs was a little more impressed to find that the No Doubt frontman and former The Voice coach. Gwen Stefani was a fan of the group, describing her as very into Madness even going so far as to give her front row tickets to a balcony for one of their concerts at Wembley. Suggs was much more on board with No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani being a fan (Photo: Startraks / Rex) This led to a fun storyline where Suggs was delayed to get to this gig, but Gwen yelled at it, which led to a panicked call from her daughters who were already there. He explained: I was delayed to pick up my wife from the airport and got a panicked call from my daughters: Daddy, were hiding under the seats! After: Boris Johnson

There are f *** ing spotlights coming towards us and Gwen Stefanis saying she has to give Suggs a huge thumbs up! I was not there. Do you have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page wed love o hear from you. MORE: The One Show: A Madness concert caused two earthquakes in 1992 that saw residents evacuated

MORE: Gwen Stefani Talks About No Doubt Reunion For The Band’s 30th Anniversary And Now We Feel Old













