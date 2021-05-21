Rick Scott and Marco Rubio oppose January 6 commission





This story has been updated with the latest position of Senator Marco Rubios.

More and more Senate Republicans are speaking out against a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the January 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol. Among them, two senators Floridas.

Senator Rick Scott told Spectrum News on Thursday that he completely opposed the commission’s creation because he said it would become politicized.

The FBI is doing its job, Scott said. They’ve already arrested people for breaking into the Capitol. What people did that day I was here is despicable. They have to be held accountable, the FBI is doing its job. We don’t need a commission where people will act partisan.

He added: What value will they add?

While the FBI has investigated individuals and groups involved in the planning and execution of the violent attack on Congress, the commission is said to deepen the failures of the country’s intelligence and law enforcement agencies to prevent the attempted insurrection. The commission would also have the power to subpoena to investigate the factors that influenced the rioters and would be responsible for making recommendations to prevent future acts of domestic terrorism.

Thirty-five Republicans, including two from Florida, joined House Democrats in passing a bill to create the commission on Wednesday, which was negotiated for months with input from GOP lawmakers. The compromise legislation would have equal representation of both parties on a 10-member panel.

The bill has come under heavy criticism from former President Donald Trump, who was impeached by the House in January for inciting the attack. Most Republicans have chosen to side with Trump and against the creation of a commission modeled on a similar panel that met after the terrorist attack of September 11, 2001.

More than 400 people in 40 states have been arrested in connection with the federal investigation into the Jan.6 attack, according to a USA Today tally. Four protesters died amid the violence and about 140 officers from the Capitol and the Washington Metropolitan Police Department were injured by the crowds, some as they tried to protect members of Congress and the vice president Mike Pence after the building violation.

Related: What Exactly Would the Jan 6 Commission Do?

Scott was one of seven Republican senators to vote against certification of the 2020 election results just hours after the attack ended. Scott said he was troubled by the late changes to Pennsylvania’s electoral rules to accommodate the massive influx of ballots in the mail amid the pandemic.

Floridas’ other senator, Marco Rubio, did not initially rule out supporting the January 6 commission. Unlike Scott, Rubio did not vote against certification of election results.

On Monday, Rubio told the Dispatch, a conservative-leaning publication, that if we can have a serious examination of the events leading up to, occurring and following that day, we should do it. Rubio, however, admitted, I haven’t even read the House bill. As the Dispatch noted, Congress spent four months negotiating the parameters of the commission and details of the bill were available for a week.

But on Friday, Rubio tweeted that he had read the legislation and concluded that the bipartisan agreement was designed to be used as a partisan political weapon.

We already know what happened on January 6th. It was a horrible day, Rubio said in a video.

Yesterday evening, I read the bill creating a commission of January 6

It is not designed to produce a serious investigation

It is designed to be used as a partisan political weapon

I’m not pic.twitter.com/5T6l0Dkb9z

– Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 21, 2021

A vote on the January 6 committee could take place as early as next week. It would take 10 Republicans to clash with the leadership and join the 50 Democratic senators to end debate and force a final vote on the bill.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos