Pak Foreign Ministry unable to improve strategy to serve missions abroad despite pressure from Imran Khan





ANI | Updated: May 21, 2021 8:00 p.m. IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 21 (ANI): Amid pressure from the prime minister’s office to improve advisory services for millions of overseas Pakistanis, the country’s foreign ministry is still unable to devise a strategy for improve its advisory services, eliminate bottlenecks and loopholes in the delivery of a thorough investigation into the matter, through in-depth talks with high-level members of the Pakistani foreign ministry and missions to the foreigner, has revealed serious shortcomings beyond the domain of the Foreign Ministry, The Nation reported. issues ranging from finance, personnel, resources, lack of MRP and lack of staff capacity to deal with overseas citizens. Complaints on Citizen Portal of Overseas Pakistanis are increasing day by day. day despite the creation of a task force led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs to resolve these issues. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s office has made it clear that a cold reaction, misconduct and poor service from Pakistani missions abroad would not be tolerated at all, The Nation reported. ambassador. In addition, no appropriate training is provided to any of the officers posted abroad for the provision of advisory services to Pakistanis abroad.

“Diplomats are not trained in advisory services at all,” said a senior diplomat stationed in Europe. There are also Pakistani consulates in various cities around the world that are not under the country’s foreign ministry and are instead headed by trade and commerce officers. group. There are no proper checks and balances on the work and performance of embassy staff, reported The Nation.There is no proper mechanism for overseas assignments and transfers. is done only on the personal taste and aversion of the officer instead of the competence of the officer. A solution has yet to be found to this problem. Meanwhile, powerful Pakistani leaders abroad are exerting political influence over the embassy and hampering the functioning of this office. Earlier this month, an uproar performed at Pakistan’s foreign ministry, where several diplomats lodged a loud protest with the country’s foreign minister and foreign minister over having them “ scapegoats ” after Prime Minister Imran Khan publicly lambasted Pakistani missions abroad. According to Dawn, several diplomats have said Khan demoralizes the work of foreign Pakistani missions and oversimplifies their role. (ANI)

