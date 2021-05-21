Biden worries world thinks America can’t lead after Trump: NYT





Biden told the NYT he worries the world will increasingly look to China as a world leader.

The president stressed that Trump’s response to COVID-19 was deeply damaging to the credibility of the United States.

Biden sees competition with China as a top priority in order to restore confidence in democracy.

See more stories on the Insider business page. President Joe Biden, in a new interview with The New York Times, reiterated his concerns about the damage the Trump era caused to America’s global image and how it has benefited China. “We’re sort of in a place where the rest of the world is starting to look to China,” Biden said. “The most devastating comment made after my election wasn’t so much about me, but it was the Irish taoiseach (prime minister) saying, ‘Well America can’t lead. They can’t even put their arms around Covid. ‘” By the time former President Donald Trump stepped down, more Americans had died from COVID-19 than the number of American soldiers killed in World War II. Trump has repeatedly played down the threat of COVID-19 while rejecting public health recommendations on masks and social distancing. Foreign policy experts and former U.S. officials told Insider last April that Trump’s response to COVID-19 had degraded the United States in the eyes of the world and created a void in global leadership that China had become. was eager to fill. Biden has made competing with China and catering to the United States as a respected international leader a key aspect of his foreign policy. “Their overall goal is to become the number one country in the world, the richest country in the world and the most powerful country in the world. It will not happen under my watch,” Biden said of China in March. . During his first speech to Congress in April, Biden said, “We are competing with China and other countries to win the 21st century. We are at a great turning point in history.” The president has repeatedly expressed concerns that China is overtaking the United States in technology and science, and has presented issues such as improving U.S. infrastructure as vital to stay. competitive on the world stage, especially from an economic point of view. “We’ve come to a point where I think our economic competence has a gigantic impact on our international influence and capacity,” Biden told The Times. Biden also described competition with China as an existential threat and a battle between democracy and autocracy. In late April, Biden said Chinese leader Xi Jinping was betting democracy couldn’t follow China’s autocratic model. The Biden administration has also called on China on human rights issues such as the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, which Secretary of State Antony Blinken called “genocide.”

