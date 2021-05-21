Trump’s DOJ has gone to war with the press: seizure of personal files from CNN journalist sends shivers down your spine





You may recall that following the sacking of former FBI Director James Comey in May 2017, we had the first real report that clearly illustrates Donald Trump’s authoritarian impulses as president. It was revealed that Trump went far beyond simply asking the then FBI director to take it easy with his pal Michael Flynn, which was bad enough. In Comey’s meticulously detailed commemoration of that famous meeting alone with the new president, he claimed Trump told him he wanted him to jail journalists for publishing classified information. Given the context of this meeting, it is quite clear that Trump was referring to reporters who had published information about Flynn speaking with the Russian Ambassador to the United States during the transition and lying to this. subject to the FBI. Turns out, this wasn’t the last time Trump had asked his henchmen to go after journalists and their source.

Trump, along with the right-wing media apparatus, kept pace against the leaks, tweeting furiously about the topic for months after that, ultimately turning his sites to Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who was already in the niche for following. the rules which required him to recuse himself. himself from the investigation into Russia. Trump told the Wall Street Journal:

I am very disappointed that the Justice Department did not pursue the leaks. And they are the ones who have the great power to tackle the leaks, you understand and I am very disappointed with Jeff Sessions.

The Trump administration was the most elusive administration in history. From start to finish, the people in Trump’s orbit provided reporters with more copies than they could find the time to publish. And by many accounts, Trump himself was one of the main runaways, often calling out his own favorite conduits in the background. Yet he never ceased to oppose the leaks he deemed damaging and, as we know, his growing hostility to the press became one of his most powerful organizing tools.

The sessions declared war on the leaks and asked the DOJ to follow up on every referral and there were many. He managed to jail some of the fugitives, including some who were indirectly involved in the Russia investigation. But he never followed through on Trump’s order to lash out at the press, at least not to his satisfaction, arguably adding to Trump’s hatred of him.

His successor Bill Barr, however, seems to have taken the task much more seriously.

Last month, we learned of some very serious First Amendment encroachments during Barr’s tenure. I just wrote about the Department of Justice’s new reports of nefarious abuse to track down an anonymous Twitter user who turned himself around. laughed at one of Trump’s closest toadies in Congress, California Rep. Devin Nunes. Earlier this month, we found out that in 2020, the Trump administration had searched for the 2017 communications reports of three Washington Post reporters who covered the history of Trump Russia and were responsible for reporting on the Flynn appeals. -Kislyak. More recently, CNN reported Thursday that the DOJ informed the Cable News Network that last year federal prosecutors also searched the files of longtime CNN Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr.

One would assume that if Sessions had thought these files were necessary to track down the leaks, then he would have subpoenaed them. The rules for a zealous attorney general approving such requests are not particularly onerous, and Sessions’ avowed mission of destroying the “culture of flight” would have given him ample excuse to do so.

Basically, to at least attempt to comply with the First Amendment, the rules required prosecutors to use all other investigative methods before taking this step, that in most cases alerting news outlets before issuing the subpoena, or in cases with national security concerns, they notify reporters within 90 days of issuance of the subpoena. And, of course, they have to deal with the various communication entities, phone companies, email platforms, etc., many of which would have their own privacy concerns.

These rules had been in place since the Clinton administration, but after the left sessions, right-wing journalist John Solomon reported that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein set out to rework them to make it easier for prosecutors to obtain the reporters’ files and dismiss the DOJ alert requirement. a media organization that they plan to issue a subpoena. He clearly did not follow up on that. (It’s unclear why, except for some informed speculation suggesting there has been a denial from Microsoft and the judiciary, read this from National Security reporter Marcy Wheeler.)

The big question in all of this is why were they looking for these records in 2020?

The DOJ has not informed the media or reporters of their reasons, but it seems logical to assume this was part of Special Prosecutor’s John Durham’s ongoing snipe hunt for the “origins of the Russia investigation” . However, the fact that CNN’s Starr, who did not cover the Russia investigation, was also subpoenaed, suggests it went well beyond Durham’s tenure. If he’s looking at leaks about North Korean politics, he’s far from on track. CNN was not made aware of when these subpoenas were issued, so there is a chance that this happened during the sessions tenure, but if it does, the DOJ has completely abandoned the rules that required them to inform the subject within 90 days.

These revelations keep flowing and they suggest that despite all their bellowings about the “deep state”, the Trumpers have certainly taken advantage of all the levers of institutional and bureaucratic power to achieve their ends.

The current DOJ apparently told these media that they were ready to sit down and discuss what happened, but they’re going to have to do better than that. The credibility of the Department of Justice is so shabby that it has to fully investigate everything that happened during the Trump era and then it has to be upfront with the American people. AsSalon’s Chauncey DeVegawrote a few weeks ago, we need a full government-wide audit throughout Trump’s tenure.

The point is, the Obama administration wasn’t a prize in that department either and we all know what happened during the Bush years. The tension between the free press, the intelligence community and law enforcement will always be there. But in this age of disinformation and rampant propaganda, having a free press has never been more important than it is today. The DOJ should protect him, not treat him as an enemy.

