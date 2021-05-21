Pakistan’s GDP growth is 3.94%: Asad Umar





ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said on Friday that Pakistan’s GDP growth was 3.94 percent, ARY News reported.

In a Twitter message, Asad Umar said the National Accounts Committee has finalized the GDP growth estimate, adding: “Alhamdulillah, the GDP growth is 3.94%.”

He said the growth of GDP in a time when COVID-19 posed a huge challenge to the economy was extremely rewarding and proved the success of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s economic policies.

The National Accounts Committee finalized the estimate of GDP growth. Alhamdulillah, GDP growth reached 3.94%. This growth in a period when Covid has posed a huge challenge to the economy is extremely gratifying and proof of the success of @ImranKhanPTI’s economic policies

Asad Umar (@AsadUmar) May 21, 20

In another tweet, Asad Umar said Pakistan per capita jumped 13.4% this year, from $ 1,361 to $ 1,543 due to a combination of GDP growth and the strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against to the US dollar. “Total GDP goes from $ 263 billion to $ 296 billion, an increase of $ 33 billion, the highest increase on record in a year.”

Due to a combination of GDP growth and the strengthening of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, Pakistan per capita has jumped 13.4% this year, from $ 1,361 to $ 1,543. Total GDP increased from $ 263 billion to $ 296 billion, an increase of $ 33 billion, the highest increase on record in a year

Asad Umar (@AsadUmar) May 21, 20

Previously, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4% for Pakistan in 2022.

In its World Economic Outlook report released at the start of the IMF and World Bank spring meetings, the international body said Pakistan’s GDP growth remained negative (-) 0.4% in 2020.

He added that GDP growth would remain at 1.5% in the current fiscal year and would see an upward trend to reach the 4% mark in 2022.

Read: Federal government sets GDP growth rate target at 2.3% for next fiscal year

The monetary body had said the inflation rate remained at 10.7% in the country in 2020, and would see a decline in 2021 to 8.7% and a further downward trend to 8% in 2022.

Further commenting on the unemployment rate in the country, the IMF report pointed out that unemployment will remain around 5 percent in the country this fiscal year and will trend downward in 2022 to remain at 4.8 percent.

The Fund’s report stressed that the positive trend in the current account would continue and forecast that the current account balance would remain at 1.5 percent of GDP.

comments

comments

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos