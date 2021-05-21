Trump plans rallies in battlefield states





As former President Donald Trump mulls over a candidacy for the 2024 election, he is planning several rallies this summer in key battlefield states.

What you need to know Former President Donald Trump plans to visit Ohio, North Carolina and Florida in the coming months, and this will be the first time he has addressed his supporters since January 6, the day riots on Capitol Hill It is not yet known when the rallies will take place, but sources say likely in June and July 4

“We’ll do one in Florida, we’ll do one in Ohio, we’ll do one in North Carolina,” Trump told the right-wing One America News Thursday, adding that he would. announcing the “soon” dates.

“We will be announcing them very soon over the next week or two,” he said.

The last time the former president met with supporters was on January 6 at a “Stop the Steal” event, which took place just before the deadly riot on the United States Capitol.

Since President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump has remained mostly away from the public, making limited appearances, most notably at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando in February, meeting privately with Republican donors during an RNC retreat in April; and attending weddings and fundraisers at his resort town of Mar-A-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 45th President has also welcomed a number of guests to Mar-A-Lago in recent weeks, including Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Texas Senator Ted Cruz, as he reflects on his oft-teased presidential run. in 2024.

Trump is expected to make headlines at the North Carolina Republican Party’s annual convention on June 5.

Trump won all three states he plans to visit in both 2016 and 2020, but fell short of President Joe Biden in the 2020 race, becoming the first president in nearly three decades not to be re-elected .

