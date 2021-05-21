Jewish groups, congressional leaders urge White House to act on anti-Semitic violence

Jewish groups and lawmakers condemned the anti-Semitic violence and rhetoric that has exploded nationally and globally in recent days in response to the latest outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas in Gaza and urged the White House and others to take further measures to remedy it.

The latest rise in crime, including attacks on Jews in Los Angeles, Florida and New York; synagogue vandalism in Arizona and Illinois; and verbal and physical attacks on Jews and Jewish institutions in Europe. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also made remarks described as anti-Semitic during the debate on the recent conflict.

On Friday, the American Jewish Committee, the Anti-Defamation League, Hadassah, the Jewish Federations of North America and the Orthodox Union sent a letter to the White House asking the administration to take a series of measures to combat anti-Semitic incidents.

The groups called on Biden to personally speak out against anti-Semitism, appoint an ambassador to fight anti-Semitism, restore and fill the Jewish liaison post in the White House left vacant by the Trump administration, organize a meeting between Jewish groups and law enforcement officials to strengthen security. funding for places of worship and nonprofits; and to preserve the Trump administration’s 2019 executive order dealing with anti-Semitism that primarily targeted incidents on college campuses.

We are writing to express our deep concern over the recent wave of anti-Semitic attacks here in the United States and around the world, and on social media, the letter read. We appreciate your steadfast stand against anti-Semitism throughout your career and urge you to strongly denounce this dangerous trend and stand with the Jewish community in the face of this wave of hatred before it escalates.

Elana Broitman, JFNA senior vice president for public affairs, told JI that the JFNA hopes the administration will address this issue through both public statements and concrete actions.

When our leaders speak out publicly, it’s a really important signal that it won’t be tolerated, Broitman said. It’s important to call it out for what it is, this spike in harassment, even violence, it’s excruciating before it gets even worse.

The letter also refers to presidents who signed hate crime legislation on Thursday, which many Jewish community organizations have pleaded for.

In the spirit of honoring the intent of this bill and in response to the appalling increase in anti-Semitic attacks at home and abroad, we urge your administration to act quickly, the letter says.

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Trade Union Defense Center, told JI that the message [elected officials] need to send is very simple, and is that anti-Jewish violence is unacceptable, is criminal. And there is no excuse for it.

We have appealed to the White House for the president to speak and we hope hell will do so very soon, Diament added.

Lawmakers also began to denounce the rise in anti-Semitic acts on Friday.

As co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Anti-Semitism Working Groups, we are alarmed and deeply concerned about the growing number of anti-Semitic incidents, the senses. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and James Lankford (R-OK) and the representatives. Ted Deutch (D-FL) and Chris Smith (R-NJ) said in a joint statement Friday morning. We call on elected officials, religious leaders and civil society leaders to join us in speaking out against this anti-Semitic hatred, now and always.

Rosen and Lankford are co-chairs of the Senate Bipartisan Task Force on Combating Anti-Semitism. Deutch and Smith are the founding co-chairs of the House counterpart of the Senate groups.

By the way, Representative Ritchie Torres (D-NY) tweetedI am appalled by the surge in anti-Semitic vitriol and violence. Incitement to hatred puts lives at risk. Now is the time to lower the political temperature.

Some Republicans in Congress have criticized Democratic leaders, saying they are looking away from the behavior as their party members fanned the flames.

The gruesome scene in Manhattan yesterday, where Hamas sympathizers resorted to violence, burned Israeli flags, displayed blatant anti-Semitism and launched fireworks at crowds of protesters, was not an isolated incident, said Representative Lee Zeldin (R-NY) in a statement. This anti-Jewish hatred must be uniquely and unequivocally identified, exposed and eradicated in all its forms in the United States and around the world.