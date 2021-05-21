China pushes South China Sea strategy to Himalayas, IndiaNews





India is struggling with the Wuhan virus. China is profiting from the Indian crisis. He completed the construction of a strategic highway in Tibet. A highway very close to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. This highway has been under construction for seven years now. China spent $ 310 million on this project. It crosses a large canyon of the Brahmaputra River, on the Tibetan side. This highway will improve China’s access to remote areas on the disputed border with Arunachal Pradesh. And while China takes up arms on road construction from India to Ladakh, it continues to build such strategic assets along the Indian border. This highway is only a small part of China’s grand plan for Tibet. Xi Jinping ordered a major infrastructure push. It is about building roads, highways, villages and military outposts Satellite images show that China has built three villages inside Bhutanese territory. Images taken in January 2021 also show a road connecting Tibet to one of the three villages. The village is called Gyala Phug Two of the three villages are already occupied. From the first week of May, one was under construction. And these villages have it all. 66 miles of new roads, a small hydroelectric power station, two Communist Party administrative centers, a communications base, a disaster relief warehouse, five outposts … they could be military or police. These villages have everything to serve as a military base. They have security sites, signal towers, a military base, and even a satellite receiving station. It was all built in the far north of Bhutan. The Chinese Communist Party’s secretary for Tibet visited the villagers of Gyala-Phug. He told the villagers to “raise the red shining five-star flag high”. It is a reference to the Chinese flag. He talks about hoisting the Chinese flag in Bhutan. China is focusing its strategy on the South China Sea in the Himalayas. He builds structures to claim contested territory. In the South China Sea, he fortified and armed the shoals claimed by Vietnam and the Philippines. Today he has built a highway near Arunachal Pradesh and the villages of Bhutan. China wants to do more such construction work along the Tibetan border. China has released a new policy document on Tibet. It reveals how Beijing pumped money into construction activities at the border. Reports from 2019 indicate that China planned to build 624 “affluent” villages and farms on the borders of Tibet. By 2020, China said many border villages were better connected to highways. And all of these villages have access to mobile communication. So a highway near Arunachal Pradesh. And Chinese villages in Bhutan. All of this construction activity is China’s attempt to unilaterally change the facts on the ground. by encroachment and colonization. Pandemic or not, China is not backing down. And India must be careful.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos