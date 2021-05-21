Donald Trump to hold rallies this summer while weighing the 2024 race





Former President Donald Trump plans to resume campaign-style rallies in a series of battlefield states this summer as he draws closer to a decision on whether to host a return presidential bid in 2024 .

“We’ll do one in Florida, we’ll do one in Ohio, we’ll do one in North Carolina,” the 45th president told the right-wing One America News group on Thursday in an interview. adding that he would publish a rally schedule “relatively soon”.

“We will be announcing them very soon in the next week or two,” Trump said.

Aides close to the former president’s political operation previously told CNN that Trump has been eager to return to the rally scene since the start of the year and had tasked a small group of advisers to look into the logistics planning such events. Freewheeling MAGA rallies – some of which took place for more than two hours in sub-freezing temperatures towards the end of his 2020 campaign – have long been Trump’s primary means of galvanizing his main supporters and raising awareness. one of the newspapers.

While not on the ballot for the 2022 midterm election, Trump has publicly pledged to help outgoing GOP candidates and insurgent Republican candidates who have been loyal to him and his falsehoods. allegations of mass voter fraud in the 2020 presidential poll. This includes in Ohio and North Carolina, where fields crowded with Republican hopes in the Senate are already taking shape – but where Trump has refused to make endorsements until now.

Trump is expected to address the 2021 North Carolina Republican Party state convention next month – an event that will count as the North Carolina “rally” he referred to in his interview with the OAN, a Trump spokesman Jason Miller said.

A person close to Trump said he is considering the July 4 vacation as a target date for a summer rally and is working with his team to schedule at least two more in the coming weeks. However, questions arise over the structure of these events, which can cost several hundred thousand dollars to organize and may be banned in some jurisdictions where Covid-19 crowd size restrictions remain in place.

“It will definitely be different in terms of setup, but we’ve planned these events really well in 2020, so we’ll probably be using a lot of those same vendors again,” someone close to the post-presidential operation told CNN. Trump. month.

The former president has made limited public appearances since leaving Jan. 20 and residing at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. In addition to delivering remarks in February at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, he made impromptu cameos at political fundraisers and weddings around his beachfront property and spoke in private with Republican donors at a spring retreat hosted by the RNC in early April.

In his speech to CPAC and in his televised interviews since, he has continued to tease a possible White House candidacy in 2024 – a shtick that has started to frustrate some of his own allies who urge him to make a decision sooner. possible. While some potential GOP 2024 contenders, like former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have said they will not be swayed by Trump’s decision to join the field or drop a campaign, others have said they would refuse to run if the former president came up with a comeback offer.

“I’ll make a decision at the right time and let you know,” Trump said Thursday.

