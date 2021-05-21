The G7 wants to isolate China on coal – POLITICO

The G7 challenges China and other middle and emerging economies to follow our lead and crush coal power hard and fast.

On Friday, environment and climate ministers from the club of wealthier democracies concluded a two-day virtual meeting by pledging to end new international funding for coal mines and power plants this year. The goal, they said, is to achieve an extremely low-carbon power system by the 2030s.

But that resolve has been undermined by a mixed message from the group itself, with uncertainty over whether Japan has agreed to end foreign funding for coal, and Japan and Germany reluctant to agree to end. to national coal-fired electricity by 2030.

This blurs the purpose of the declaration, which is supposed to send a signal to other countries about reducing emissions. “As industrialized countries, we could not in good faith expect others to join us on this path” without taking the same measures, said German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze.

The generally strong words mark a departure from the lukewarm G7 climate guidelines of the past four years, when the Trump administration opposed more ambitious statements. All G7 members have now set a target of zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest and have stepped up their targets for 2030, the goal being to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, rather than the 2 degree target of the Paris Agreement.

The accelerated rhetoric is supposed to increase the pressure on coal-dependent economies such as India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa, which were guests at this week’s G7 but did not endorse none of the commitments and the G20 countries, which account for more than four-fifths of greenhouse gas emissions. The leaders of these countries are expected to meet at the end of October, ahead of the UN COP26 climate talks.

“We are calling on all G20 countries now and all other major economies to join us. This is not just a one-time event, we hope,” said US climate envoy John Kerry.

All eyes on China

The strong focus of the G7 statement on coal commitments was clearly intended to send a message to China, which is responsible for more than half the world’s coal burns every year.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to reach China’s peak CO2 emissions by 2030. But new numbers released Thursday by Carbon Brief, showed that China’s emissions were up 15% year-on-year in the last quarter. This is a larger increase than at any time in the previous decade, the result of a post-pandemic economic recovery driven by high-emitting construction, steel and cement.

China’s commitments are welcome, said Alok Sharma, the British minister in charge of the COP26 talks. “But frankly, what we also want to see are the short-term policies that will then help achieve the longer-term goals.”

The deal on international coal financing was aimed at leaving China isolated, but a Japanese official was unwilling to confirm that Tokyo interpreted the statement as a total ban. Throughout the meeting, Japan stood alone against the G7’s efforts to reduce its exports of coal and technology, it is the third largest coal financier in the world.

If Japan hesitates, it would dilute the message to Beijing, by far the world’s largest funder of coal-fired power plants and mines, including at the gates of the EU in Serbia. He spent a average $ 3.7 billion per year on foreign coal projects over the past decade, although that amount has fallen to $ 474 million in 2020.

“Does China really want to be the last to defend an industry on its last legs?” said Bernice Lee, founding director of the Hoffmann Center for a Sustainable Resource Economy.

Tokyo has also blocked UK-led pressure for ministers to agree to stop burning coal to generate electricity by 2030, a target that Japan, Germany and the US have not achieved. not fixed. A German official said it would be difficult for the government to “predict when exactly the conditions will be right” for a coal phase-out, although there is pressure to end earlier than the official 2038 target. .

In one press conference Japan’s Economy Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama on Friday said his country’s island geography made it more difficult to ensure a stable power supply, but that a move away from coal was under consideration.

We also need to consider whether the Japanese industry can survive the surge in net zero carbon emissions, Kajiyama said.

Beyond coal, tensions erupted in discussions over how much money they would each spend to help developing and middle-income countries move away from fossil fuels and cope with the destructive effects of change. climate.

UK organizers of the November COP26 climate negotiations are hoping for further cash commitments from the G7 when leaders meet in person on June 10-11 in Cornwall. Without it, they fear that large emerging economies, such as India, will agree to set new emissions targets. Indian Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, invited to the meeting, confirmed the intuition, saying new money “holds the key” to Delhi.

All ministers re-pledged to pledge $ 100 billion a year in climate cash, a pledge that was expected to materialize by 2020, but was broken. But the question of how to close the gap has led countries to point the finger at each other, with an EU official saying Germany’s view that other rich countries should do more was more widely shared in the EU.

Kalina Oroschakoff contributed reporting.