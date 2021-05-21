Politics
The G7 wants to isolate China on coal – POLITICO
The G7 challenges China and other middle and emerging economies to follow our lead and crush coal power hard and fast.
On Friday, environment and climate ministers from the club of wealthier democracies concluded a two-day virtual meeting by pledging to end new international funding for coal mines and power plants this year. The goal, they said, is to achieve an extremely low-carbon power system by the 2030s.
But that resolve has been undermined by a mixed message from the group itself, with uncertainty over whether Japan has agreed to end foreign funding for coal, and Japan and Germany reluctant to agree to end. to national coal-fired electricity by 2030.
This blurs the purpose of the declaration, which is supposed to send a signal to other countries about reducing emissions. “As industrialized countries, we could not in good faith expect others to join us on this path” without taking the same measures, said German Environment Minister Svenja Schulze.
The generally strong words mark a departure from the lukewarm G7 climate guidelines of the past four years, when the Trump administration opposed more ambitious statements. All G7 members have now set a target of zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the latest and have stepped up their targets for 2030, the goal being to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees, rather than the 2 degree target of the Paris Agreement.
The accelerated rhetoric is supposed to increase the pressure on coal-dependent economies such as India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa, which were guests at this week’s G7 but did not endorse none of the commitments and the G20 countries, which account for more than four-fifths of greenhouse gas emissions. The leaders of these countries are expected to meet at the end of October, ahead of the UN COP26 climate talks.
“We are calling on all G20 countries now and all other major economies to join us. This is not just a one-time event, we hope,” said US climate envoy John Kerry.
All eyes on China
The strong focus of the G7 statement on coal commitments was clearly intended to send a message to China, which is responsible for more than half the world’s coal burns every year.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to reach China’s peak CO2 emissions by 2030. But new numbers released Thursday by Carbon Brief, showed that China’s emissions were up 15% year-on-year in the last quarter. This is a larger increase than at any time in the previous decade, the result of a post-pandemic economic recovery driven by high-emitting construction, steel and cement.
China’s commitments are welcome, said Alok Sharma, the British minister in charge of the COP26 talks. “But frankly, what we also want to see are the short-term policies that will then help achieve the longer-term goals.”
The deal on international coal financing was aimed at leaving China isolated, but a Japanese official was unwilling to confirm that Tokyo interpreted the statement as a total ban. Throughout the meeting, Japan stood alone against the G7’s efforts to reduce its exports of coal and technology, it is the third largest coal financier in the world.
If Japan hesitates, it would dilute the message to Beijing, by far the world’s largest funder of coal-fired power plants and mines, including at the gates of the EU in Serbia. He spent a average $ 3.7 billion per year on foreign coal projects over the past decade, although that amount has fallen to $ 474 million in 2020.
“Does China really want to be the last to defend an industry on its last legs?” said Bernice Lee, founding director of the Hoffmann Center for a Sustainable Resource Economy.
Tokyo has also blocked UK-led pressure for ministers to agree to stop burning coal to generate electricity by 2030, a target that Japan, Germany and the US have not achieved. not fixed. A German official said it would be difficult for the government to “predict when exactly the conditions will be right” for a coal phase-out, although there is pressure to end earlier than the official 2038 target. .
In one press conference Japan’s Economy Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama on Friday said his country’s island geography made it more difficult to ensure a stable power supply, but that a move away from coal was under consideration.
We also need to consider whether the Japanese industry can survive the surge in net zero carbon emissions, Kajiyama said.
Beyond coal, tensions erupted in discussions over how much money they would each spend to help developing and middle-income countries move away from fossil fuels and cope with the destructive effects of change. climate.
UK organizers of the November COP26 climate negotiations are hoping for further cash commitments from the G7 when leaders meet in person on June 10-11 in Cornwall. Without it, they fear that large emerging economies, such as India, will agree to set new emissions targets. Indian Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, invited to the meeting, confirmed the intuition, saying new money “holds the key” to Delhi.
All ministers re-pledged to pledge $ 100 billion a year in climate cash, a pledge that was expected to materialize by 2020, but was broken. But the question of how to close the gap has led countries to point the finger at each other, with an EU official saying Germany’s view that other rich countries should do more was more widely shared in the EU.
Kalina Oroschakoff contributed reporting.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]