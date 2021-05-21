Agricultural unions write to PM Modi and demand resumption of dialogue | Latest India News

Almost four months after talks between the government and protesting farm groups broke down, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farmers’ unions, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, calling on the Union government to resume dialogue to end the unrest, but remained firm on their demand to abolish the legislation.

Farmers demonstrated at five sites in large camps near the Delhis borders: Singhu, Ghaziabad, Tikri, Dhansa and in Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border, demanding the withdrawal of three laws passed in September last year to lift restrictions on trade in agricultural products. .

The continued protests have raised concerns about a potential spread of Covid-19 infections, but farmers have refused to give up the unrest, citing it as a livelihood issue.

Mr Prime Minister, this letter is to remind you that as head of government of the world’s largest democracy, it is your responsibility to resume serious and sincere dialogue with farmers, says letter signed by key leaders agricultural.

The trigger for their awareness was not immediately clear.

The signatories include Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, Hannan Mollah, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Shiv Kumar Kakkaji, Yogendra Yadav and Yudhvir Singh, all belonging to various agricultural organizations that make up the Samyukt Kisan. .

So far, 11 rounds of talks between 40 farm leaders and the government have failed to resolve the crisis. The government and farmers called off the round of talks on January 22, citing no progress. The unions rejected the government’s offer to freeze the laws for 18 months.

Narendra Modi government in September last year passed the Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Law of 2020, Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Price Assurance , Agricultural Services Law, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Law 2020.

The government said the laws would boost investment and give farmers the freedom to sell their produce directly to big buyers in a sector that accounts for nearly 15% of India’s $ 2.9 trillion economy and employs half of its workforce.

Farmers say the laws will threaten their livelihoods by forcing them to sell to corporate giants at mediocre prices instead of government-run markets, which offer them minimum support prices (MSPs).

An Agriculture Ministry official who had overseen previous rounds of negotiations declined to comment on the letter. The government is always ready to talk to farmers. The prime minister and the agriculture minister have said so in parliament and outside, another official said, requesting anonymity.

The official said in February that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in parliament, urged farmers to end their agitation, resume dialogue and assured them that the PSM system will continue as usual.

We are writing this letter days before our struggle ends six months on May 26, 2021. On the same day your government in the Center, the most anti-farm government this country has seen, ends seven years in power, the letter said the PM.

In their letter, farm leaders said the country is going through a disastrous pandemic and we do not want to expose protesting farmers or anyone else to preventable health risks.

He further states that at the same time, farmers cannot abandon this struggle which is a matter of life and death for them and for their future generations.

Farm leaders, in their letter, said they were firm on their main demands. These repeal the three laws, a legal guarantee for the MSP, in addition to protecting farmers from the negative impact of a proposed electricity bill, which farmers fear will increase electricity costs for them. .

Only direct talks with the government will end the agitation. But for the dialogue to resume, the government must end the atmosphere of enmity. The prime minister must show magnanimity and offer something new, said Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, a leader of the farmers’ platform.

Farmers said they did not want to distract the government at this point, highlighting the Covid-19 crisis. But if we do not have a constructive and positive response from your government by the 25th of this month, we will be forced to announce a further intensification of our struggle in the next phase, starting with the national day of protest on May 26, he said.

Agricultural laws are not being implemented because they are suspended. Still, I think the government will respond positively to relaunching the dialogue process, as it cannot be seen as closing the doors to the talks, said RS Mani, an agricultural economist formerly at the Agricultural University of Tamil Nadu.