Trump calls Biden the new Jimmy Carter and GOP follows. But historians don’t say so quickly

Seeking to criticize President Joe Biden over long gas lines and fears of inflation, some Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have compared Biden to the historically unpopular Jimmy Carter in power with gas and gas shortages. infamous inflation, but historians say it’s far too early to make comparisons.

Next, Sen. Joe Biden, Former President Jimmy Carter, and Jill Biden watch the proceedings on Day Two … [+] of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the Pepsi Center on August 26, 2008 in Denver, Colorado.

Getty Images key facts

Trump, in a statement, joked that the comparisons between Biden and Carter were very unfair to Jimmy Carter, “saying Carter mismanaged crisis after crisis while Biden created crisis after crisis.”

“Joe Biden is the new Jimmy Carter,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tweeted last week, criticizing Biden for “rising gasoline prices, while Donald Trump Jr. called Biden Jimmy Carter 2.0 , highlighting April’s poor jobs report and spikes in inflation.

Under Carter, inflation skyrocketed, continuing a trend started under former President Lyndon Johnson: In four years as president, the annualized inflation rate in the United States was on average above 9%, and in 1979 it peaked at 13.5%, the highest in more than 30 years.

As investors worry about rising prices today, prices jumped 4.2% in April from a year earlier, the biggest rise in 13 years in inflation failed reached the level it had reached under Carter, or under former President Richard Nixon, and much of the rise could be due to the pandemic.

It’s too early to compare gasoline prices, but data shows that the price of gasoline today (about $ 3 per gallon) is higher than it was in the Carter years (about $ 2.40), after adjusting for inflation, although gasoline prices may soon return to normal as a panic. the purchase facilitates.

Key context

Comparing Democratic presidents to Carter is an old trick Republicans have used before, like when Obama was in power. Carter is widely seen as a failed president. He served only one term and was badly defeated in the 1980 election by Ronald Reagan. Upon leaving office, he had the lowest approval ratings of a post-war US president alongside Donald Trump and Harry Truman.

Crucial quote

Barbara Perry, director of presidential studies at the Miller Centers at the University of Virginia, told Forbes it was ridiculous to take two days of long gas lines and compare the two presidents, adding that her unlikely inflation will exceed the mark. from 10 to 13% by the late 1970s. Biden is the anthesis of Jimmy Carter, added Perry, noting that Cartera a governor of Georgiadidnt understands Washington while the current president has a solid understanding of the mechanizations of the federal government after having worked more than 40 years in DC as a senator then vice-president. Carter arrived in Washington as a foreigner while Biden is an insider, Julian Zelizer, professor of history at Princeton University, also told Forbes, noting that Biden has already passed a major bill ( a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package) and is intensely political in the way he thinks Carter was notoriously the opposite.

Chief critic

Carter was often politically deaf, Jonathan Alter, author of His Very Best, a biography of Carter and MSNBC contributor, told Forbes. But he signed more laws in four years than Bill Clinton and Barack Obama in eight and appointed more federal judges than Donald Trump, including five times as many women as all of his predecessors combined.

To monitor

Gasoline prices topped $ 3 per gallon for the first time since 2014, but these spikes are not uncommon. Under Trump, for example, gas prices peaked at $ 2.94 in June 2018. Under Carters’ predecessors, Nixon and Gerald Ford, the United States experienced long gas lines and high prices under Nixon in due to the 1973 oil embargo.

Further reading

Republicans attack Biden like another Jimmy Carter on gasoline prices (Washington Examiner)

