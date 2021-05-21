PTI organized rally to show solidarity with Palestine





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), central Balochistan region, and ISF here on Friday held a rally in solidarity with Palestine in front of the Quetta Press Club and a demonstration was held against the Israeli aggression.

Speakers including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Balochistan section spokesperson Asif Tareen, PTI chief of Quetta Alam Kakar city, ISF Dawood Shah Kakar, Zulikha Mandokhel, Malik Faisal Deewar, Israr Kakar, Malik Afzairal Tajik, Talha Sohaardanz, Zubairanzi Arif Kakar, Amanullah Tareen, Naseebullah Khilji, Aziz Kakar and others said that Israel’s attacks on the human population and unarmed civilians in Palestine were the greater terrorism.

They also strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the innocent Palestinian people as its forces tortured unarmed Palestinian civilians, which is a flagrant violation of human rights.

They said that the government and people of Pakistan expressed their support and solidarity with the Palestinian people and unreservedly condemned Israeli barbarism.

Islamic countries should collectively take action against Israeli aggression and atrocities against the unarmed Palestinian people, they stressed.

Speakers discussed how the entire nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has responded to the call for Palestine.

They said that since the blessed month of Ramazan, Israel had warmed the market of oppression and barbarism against Palestine and the whole world had condemned it.

They argued that the role played by Pakistan’s foreign ministry in informing the world and ending Israel’s barbarism was exemplary.

The Muslim world and the Muslim states should formulate a united strategy on a lasting and permanent basis to end the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people, they noted.

They said that Israel’s barbaric actions against Palestinian Muslims were increasing day by day, attacking the civilian population and targeting innocent people and children was the most serious violation of the laws of war on which the UN and the community international should take note of Israel’s involvement. in violation of human rights.

He said that at the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, like the rest of the country, rallies were held in Balochistan to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and that the Pakistani people stand alongside their Palestinian brothers in this difficult period.

