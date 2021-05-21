Politics
US delegations flock to Middle East as Biden steps up engagement
At least five US delegations are currently in or preparing to visit the Middle East as the Biden administration steps up its regional engagement after 11 days of war between Israel and Hamas.
Observers point to the wave of visits as proof that US President Joe Biden will work more on the Middle East after largely ignoring it during his first months in office and instead focusing on Russia, China and national issues .
The oldest delegation will be led by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will visit Israel, Palestine, Egypt and Jordan in the coming days and is expected to build on the momentum of de-escalation and recovery after the Friday ceasefire.
I will be visiting the region in the coming days and look forward to meeting the Minister of Foreign Affairs and other Israeli, Palestinian and regional leaders.
Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken)
May 21, 2021
The State Department announced the trip Thursday evening after Blinken called Israeli Foreign Minister Gaby Ashkenazi.
The Foreign Minister hailed Secretary Blinken’s planned trip to the region, where the secretary will meet with his Israeli, Palestinian and regional counterparts in the coming days to discuss recovery efforts and work together to build a better future for Israelis and Palestinians, the State Department said.
Israeli news site Walla said Blinken would visit Israel, the West Bank, Jordan and Egypt.
It will be Mr Blinkens’ first trip to the Middle East since Mr Biden took office in January.
The final dates and stops for the trip were to be announced on Friday.
The visit to the West Bank to meet with the Palestinian Authority marks a departure from the former Trump administration, which severed relations with the body in 2018. Blinken called Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday.
Mr. Blinken’s visit follows three other US delegations that have been sent to the region.
Deputy Assistant Secretary Hady Amr is in Jerusalem, Acting Assistant Secretary Joey Hood concluded his visit to northeastern Syria, Libya and Tunisia on Friday, and Pentagon Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie , visited Iraq this week.
The wave of visits from Biden officials represents a belated acknowledgment of the gravity of the Middle East even as the United States tries to focus on Russia and China, said Ryan Bohl, senior analyst at the Stratfor intelligence group.
“Biden’s team received a stark reminder of why the Middle East matters through events in the Israeli-Palestinian arena,” Bohl said. The National.
The visits, he said, are a combination of the fact that the White House has finally begun its normal diplomatic outreach and an awareness that if it does not pay close attention to events in the region and have not a strategy to get ahead of a crisis, it could come back. to allocate them at the national level.
Biden has been criticized nationally and internationally for his handling of the Gaza crisis and his administration has ignored early warnings about the situation in Jerusalem. He still has not appointed an ambassador to Israel.
The State Department also announced on Friday that Assistant Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Turkey next week, where U.S. relations remain strained with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Deputy Secretary Sherman will highlight the importance of the US-Turkey relationship as we work with our NATO ally to address mutual challenges and discuss areas of concern, the State Department said.
Ms. Sherman will also visit Brussels, Jakarta, Phnom Penh, Bangkok and Honolulu between May 25 and June 4.
