Trump and allies seize vote spreads in small town in New Hampshire to push lies about election result





The stakes, in terms of election results, are low: A recount found that decades-old machines in Windham, a town north of Boston, were undercounting votes for four candidates for the Republican state legislature of about 300 votes and showed 99 more votes for a Democratic candidate. than what had actually been thrown away. However, all four Republicans still won the seats they sought and the Democrat lost.

The Windham episode – which erupted into a battle over how an audit is conducted and who is hired to carry it out – illustrated how Trump and his supporters are taking every possible opening to falsely claim that the outcome of the 2020 presidential election was marred. by widespread fraud.

Corey Lewandowski, former Trump campaign manager and resident of Windham, said at an event with supporters of the audit recently that he discussed the city’s audit with Trump.

“It’s not just about the town of Windham,” he said. “We are seeing things happening all over this country.”

Trump himself quickly weighed in, after his supporters gathered in a city selection meeting to finalize the selection of a listener for the state’s legislative races.

In a statement earlier this month, he praised “the great patriots of Windham, New Hampshire for their incredible fight to uncover the truth about the massive electoral fraud that took place in New Hampshire and the 2020 presidential election. “.

Why audit Windham’s results

The gap came in a race for the state legislature in which the top four finishing candidates would win seats. All four Republican candidates won, but Democrat Kristi St. Laurent was fifth with just 24 votes and called for a recount.

This recount, carried out in mid-November, revealed an alarming result: the four Republicans should have each had about 300 more votes, and Saint-Laurent should have received 99 fewer votes.

In a statement following the recount, the city of Windham said what had happened “was not obvious”. He said his vote counting machines have been in use since the mid-1990s and were last updated in 2010.

“There is an important human element in the conduct of an election in New Hampshire, and simple human error impacting the count one way or the other cannot be ruled out. However, jumping to conclusions about what caused the disparity at this point is pure speculation and conjecture, ”the city said at the time.

Lawmakers passed, and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a measure in April allowing Windham’s results to be audited. At the time, Sununu insisted that this was an isolated local incident in a state with a secure electoral system.

“Elections in New Hampshire are safe, secure and reliable,” Sununu said at the time. “Of the hundreds of thousands of ballots cast this year, we saw only very minor and isolated problems – proving that our system works. This bill will help us audit an isolated incident in Windham and preserve the integrity of our system. . ”

Controversy over the audit

The clash at the meeting of municipal officials on May 3 was over.

City officials had decided to choose Mark Lindeman, the co-director of Verified Voting with in-depth electoral verification expertise.

But right-wing and pro-Trump websites, including Gateway Pundit, have highlighted a letter signed by Lindeman opposing the audit of Maricopa County’s results by the Arizona Senate. The letter referred to the audit as having “little value other than fueling conspiracy theories and partisan gambling – or worse.”

Hundreds of Trump supporters filled the meeting to demand the city select Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, a Maricopa County audit consultant who claims to have invented technology capable of detecting fraudulent ballots.

Board member Bruce Breton pleaded for Pulitzer’s selection but was edged 3-1 by other selectors and City advanced with Lindeman.

“Anyone who goes into this business looking for fraud and expects fraud and argues that some parts of the process are inherently fraudulent is already setting themselves up in such a way that they are looking for an end result,” said Windham coach Ross McLeod at the meeting.

After the audit began, Ken Eyring, a local conservative activist and one of the audit’s most vocal supporters, complained that the cameras broadcast live watching the audit were not turned on for 24 hours out of 24 and were too far from the action.

“We’re talking about premier status in the country. We’re talking about the integrity of our votes, okay? It’s the biggest unexplained gap in the history of our state,” Eyring told a local reporter in an interview he posted on social networks. “It has become a sham at this point.”

Voting restrictions in New Hampshire

The Republican-led New Hampshire state legislature has brought forward bills to restrict voting rights – making same-day registration and absentee voting more difficult and targeting students’ ability to use their voting rights. identity card to vote.

State lawmakers are also considering legislation that would effectively establish two separate electoral systems in New Hampshire – one for federal races and one for national and local races – if Congress ultimately passes the “For the People Act,” a broad bill. Democrat-backed voting access law that passed the House but currently has no way forward in the equally divided Senate. The state would keep its current rules in place for everything except federal racing under the proposal, which was the subject of a State House committee hearing on Wednesday.

But the voting proposals in New Hampshire did not make the same national waves as restrictive voting bills in states like Georgia, Arizona and Texas – states with much closer 2020 results and more electoral votes at stake.

New Hampshire, while crucial in the presidential nomination process due to its status as the nation’s first primary state, was not a major prize in the 2020 general election: Biden won all four state electoral votes by 7 percentage points, drawing nearly 60,000 more votes than Trump in a state where roughly 800,000 votes were cast, en route to an election victory of 306 to 232.

The mistakes at Windham, however, were vexing – and Trump supporters seized the gaps to question the results of the entire state.

Lewandowski asked why the race between Biden and Trump was not part of the city’s results review process.

“Why don’t we include the presidential race in this recount?” he said. “I do not understand.”

