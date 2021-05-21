Politics
Powerful advertisement shows Boris Johnson being swept away in a sea of plastic to show how UK is dumping waste into the world
Greenpeace UK posted a powerful animated video on Twitter about the government’s plastic policy – and it features the Prime Minister being washed away in a tide of rubbish.
The video, titledWasteminster: A Downing Street Disaster,you see a mannequin style version of Boris Johnson and the photographers with flashing cameras.
There is no greater duty for any nation than to protect our people and our planet, said Johnson, voiced by comedian Matt Forde.
Shortly after, what looked like a plastic bottle fell on Johnsons head.
The UK government is a world leader in tackling plastic pollution, he continued as more plastic items began to fall around him.
And we can be incredibly proud of what we were doing, he continued as plastic kept raining down on him.
The plastic waste then begins to fall more aggressively, knocking Johnson down as his speech becomes inaudible. Plastic also spread over the cameramen, knocking them over.
Then you see a Michael Gove mannequin staring out a window watching the plastic descend outside.
We’ve banned plastic straws, plastic shakers and plastic cotton swabs to make sure we turn the tide, Jon Culshaw as Gove voiced.
And in a dramatic escalation of events, a monsoon of plastic waste passes through Goves’ window, falling on him like he’s just plunged into a bounce house.
It’s time for the world to truly wake up from the damage done to the environment, Johnson (Forde) said as he continues to be swept away in the trash to a door that other models are watching him over.
Let’s ensure the health of our planet even for our children, grandchildren and generations to come, continued Johnson (Forde).
The video received a positive reception from viewers who also want to stress the importance for the government to take climate change seriously.
In subsequent tweets, Greenpeace says plastic is a problem for both wildlife and humans. Communities close to where UK plastic is dumped and burned are starting to develop health problems.
Green peaceactively called on the UK government to use Environmental bill to ban exports of plastic waste to countries like Malaysia and Turkey.
The organization also notes that the plastic dump we see in the video is what is dumped in countries on a daily basis. Its some 688,000 tonnes of plastic waste per year, which causes health and wildlife emergencies around the world.
Greenpeace created the video in collaboration with a humanitarian visual companyBirthplace of the studioand produced byPark village.
Check out the full animated video – already viewed over 3 million times – below.
For more information on Greenpeaces’ environmental initiatives, click onhere.
