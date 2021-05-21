MVA parties attack center for bias

Just over six months away from the politically crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, the standoff between ruling and opposition parties has started over Maharashtra’s discriminatory treatment of the state of Prime Minister Narendra Modis. Gujarat. Questions ranging from PM Modis’ recent visit to Gujarat after Cyclone Tauktae to the allocation of vaccines to the state once again triggered the comparison of treatment with the two states; and it could intensify ahead of the BMC elections.

Ruling parties in Maharashtra have criticized Prime Minister Modi and his party for the treatment by Maharashtra’s mother-in-law. The three ruling parties, the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress criticized the prime minister for not visiting Maharashtra and other cyclone-stricken states and choosing only Gujarat to review damage this week. Modi made an aerial survey on Tuesday of parts of Gujarat that was hit by Cyclone Tauktae on Monday and announced a relief package from 1000 crore for the state. Congressional State Unit Head Nana Patole, NCP Chief and Minister of State Nawab Malik, and Sena MP Sanjay Raut raised questions about the Prime Minister’s bias. Why did Modi not visit the areas of Maharashtra affected by the cyclone? Is he even the prime minister of Gujarat, Patole pointed out.

Sena spokesman Saamana said on Friday that Gujarat and Maharashtra are twins, but when it comes to relief packages, the former is being treated as a stepson. A Saamana editorial asked why the prime minister did not conduct an air visit to Maharashtra, adding that Cyclone Tauktae left a trail of destruction in Goa and Maharashtra.

Why the Center, which gave 1000 crore relief package to Gujarat, discriminate against Maharashtra and Goa? Gujarat is the twin brother of the Maharashtras. The half-brother’s treatment given in Maharashtra lately is not correct. Bearing in mind that Mumbai contributes 2.5 lakh crore per year in Delhi, there is no harm in expecting Delhi rulers to provide relief of around 2000 crore for the displaced people in Konkan, he said.

Sena spokesman said opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is touring the affected areas in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, should tell the Center to provide aid to the state. Fadnavis demanded that the state government give a plentiful package to the affected areas. He should make this request forcefully with the Center. He is from Maharashtra, he has to forget political lines and tell Modi saheb to give relief like the Center has given in Gujarat, according to the editorial.

Maharashtra BJP chief spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said: First, it is the duty of the state to provide immediate aid. They have not announced any relief but expect the Center to give. The Center will certainly give relief packages to the states that have been affected by the cyclone.

On Friday, Congress raised questions about Maharashtra’s mother-in-law treatment when being granted Covid vaccines. After a row between leaders on both sides over the vaccine shortage and waste in Maharashtra last month, Secretary General and Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant claimed the Center had provided vaccines to Gujarat in a manner disproportionate.

Sawant asked why the center led by Modi allocated 16.2 million doses of the vaccine to Gujarat, compared to only 20.15 million doses in Maharashtra when the latter’s population was double that of the state of origin of Modis. The vaccine distribution should have been in proportion to the population, active cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases and the inoculation rate. Out of 404,229 active cases of 4,978,337 people infected in Maharashtra, Gujarat has only 669,490 cases including 92,617 active cases. Likewise, Maharashtra reported 84,371 deaths while Gujarat reported 9,340 deaths, as of May 19. When it comes to vaccination, Maharashtra leads the country, while its population (around 130 million) is double the population of Gujarat. Despite this, Maharashtra received far fewer doses of the vaccine from the center, he said.

Sawant also questioned Fadnavis and other BJP leaders to answer for discrimination. BJP leaders claimed that Maharashtra had received the most doses, thanks to which it could reach the top position in immunization. They should talk about the special treatment given to Gujarat, he said.

MVA leaders upped the ante against the BJP by attacking the Center for alleged discrimination in the allocation of Covid-related medical equipment and vaccines. State Minister of Public Health Rajesh Tope attacked the Center due to a shortage of vaccines and oxygen in Maharashtra by the Center.

Leaders believe political rhetoric and comparison between Maharashtra and Gujarat should intensify as the BMC elections approach. High stakes are involved for Sena and BJP in polls by one of Asia’s wealthiest civic bodies. Attacks and counter-attacks will continue to increase between the ruling parties and the opposition parties. The Marathi pride card is still played by the Sena in elections and it has the six decades old backdrop from the days of the struggle for unified Maharashtra. Incidents of favoritism towards Gujarat at the expense of Maharashtra could play a crucial role in this political game plan, said an NCP leader.

The ruling parties have always played on such incidents as the transfer of the International Financial Services Center from Mumbai to Gujarat, the transfer of the National Coastal Police Institute from Palghar to Dwarka in Gujarat five years ago. The Sena strongly opposed the Modis dream high-speed train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, saying it was supposed to benefit Gujarat.

Political analyst Hemant Desai said that although Gujarat had the upper hand through the prime minister, he would not appear as Maharashtra against Gujarat or Marathi against Gujarati in the BMC elections. The Sena, under Uddhav or Aaditya Thackeray, had never taken an anti-Gujarati or anti-North Indian position during all these years. It is true that Gujarat received privileged treatment under Modi, whether it was the transfer of the IFSC, a high speed train designed to give Gujarat an advantage, the transfer of the RBI offices to Gujarat. and now from the state relief program, he said.