Palestinian crisis wins international public opinion: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the nation on Friday saying that public opinion around the world is turning to the Palestinian issue and the world is critical of Israeli actions, and that soon the day will come when the Palestinians will have their own. own country.

Under his leadership, the government marked Palestine Solidarity Day on Friday.

“There is the power of social media. Public opinion is moving in favor of the Palestinians, ”he said in a video message broadcast on television.

“Since the creation of Israel, Pakistan has always had the same position in agreement with our leader Quaid-e-Azam and Pakistan has always stood with the Palestinians.”

“I was in Masjid-e-Nabvi when I discovered that when people were praying on the night of the 27 [of Ramadan, at Al-Aqsa mosque], the Israeli police attacked them, ”the prime minister said, adding that he also learned, unfortunately, how Palestinians were being evicted from their homes, the Geo website reported.

The prime minister also criticized the bombing of Gaza by the Israeli army, calling it barbarism.

He said that the next day he met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and urged him to raise the issue through the platform and also stressed the need for the issue to be highlighted at the United Nations.

“When I arrived in Pakistan, I also spoke to King Salman about the oppression of the Palestinians and what happened in Al-Aqsa, and how we need to raise our voices for it.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan called me and he said the same, as did Mahathir Mohamad of Malaysia,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He said he then spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and told him that the entire Muslim world, and all those countries that advocate justice, support the Palestinians.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he had tasked Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to raise the issue at the United Nations and the OIC “and he had done very well to point it out”.

“I am witnessing a very welcoming sign that world public opinion is changing,” he said, adding that he had never before seen criticism from western neighborhoods in their media, newspapers or their politicians in the past when Israeli oppression against the Palestinians continued unchallenged.

“Instead, it would appear that Israel is being subjected to cruelty,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was for the first time now that Western media, newspapers and politicians had started to criticize Israel.

Israel has announced a ceasefire to end an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus issued a statement Thursday that his security cabinet unilaterally approved Egypt’s ceasefire proposal.

Political leaders stressed that the reality on the ground will be what will determine the future of the campaign, the statement said.

The Egyptian mediation decision came as the Israeli prime minister was under increased pressure from the United States to stop the offensive.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed the ceasefire in statements.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos