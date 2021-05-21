Politics
CGTNChina makes new pledges to help developing countries defeat COVID-19
The summit was co-hosted by the European Commission and Italy, chairman of the Group of 20 (G20) this year.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has exceeded 165 million, with more than 3.4 million deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
“Bridging the immunization gap”
“A year ago, I proposed that vaccines become a global public good,” Xi said. “Today, the problem of uneven vaccination has become more acute.”
More than 1.1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered worldwide, but more than 80% of these were administered in high and upper middle income countries, with only 0.3 % of vaccinations taking place in low-income countries, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) earlier this month.
China provided 300 million doses of vaccine to the world; it has provided free vaccines to more than 80 urgently needed developing countries and exported vaccines to 43 countries, Xi noted, adding that China provide more vaccines to the best of their ability.
China supports its vaccine companies in transferring technology to other developing countries and achieving joint production with them, he said.
Reaffirming From China Support for relinquishing intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines, he said, the country “supports the World Trade Organization and other international institutions to take a swift decision on this issue.”
He raised a proposal for an international forum on vaccine cooperation to promote fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world.
“We must uphold justice and fairness as we strive to close the immunization gap,” Xi said. “It is imperative for us to reject vaccine nationalism and find solutions to problems regarding vaccine production capacity and distribution, in order to make vaccines more accessible and affordable in developing countries.”
More financial support
China has already provided $ 2 billion help developing countries respond to COVID-19; it has sent medical supplies to more than 150 countries and 13 international organizations, providing more than 280 billion masks, 3.4 billion protective suits and four billion test kits around the world, according to Xi.
“China will provide a supplement $ 3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support the response to COVID-19 and economic and social recovery in other developing countries, ”he said.
Xi, the leader of the world’s largest developing country, mentioned “developing countries” 11 times in a speech that lasted less than seven minutes, calling on G20 members to do more to help them and address their concerns. .
“China fully implements the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the poorest countries and has so far delayed debt repayment $ 1.3 billion, the highest carry-over amount among G20 members, ”he said.
It is essential that G20 members continue to support developing countries through means such as debt suspension and development aid, the Chinese president said.
Xi went further in calling for improvements in the global governance system. G20 countries should strengthen and take advantage of the role of the United Nations and WHO and improve the global disease prevention and control system, the Chinese president said.
“It is important that we maintain the spirit of deep consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, that we take fully into account the views of developing countries and that we better reflect their legitimate concerns,” he said. he adds.
Xi reiterated his call for solidarity and cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 and building a global health-for-all community.
“The pandemic is another reminder that we, humanity, rise and fall together with a common future,” he said. “We must defend the vision of building a global health-for-all community, overcome this difficult time through solidarity and cooperation, and firmly reject any attempt to politicize, label or stigmatize the virus.”
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-05-21/China-makes-new-pledges-to-help-developing-countries-defeat-COVID-19-10rWrYN7HGg/index.html
Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNU57IdvS_w
Related links
SOURCE CGTN
