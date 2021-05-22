World views on Israeli aggression are changing: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that public opinion around the world is changing and Western media and American politicians criticize Israel for its aggression against the Palestinians.

In a televised speech, the prime minister said he had spent years in the UK and had never seen Western powers criticize Israel for its attacks on Palestine.

But it happens for the first time that voices start to rise from there, their newspapers have criticized him, their media have criticized him and politicians in the United States and Western countries have criticized him, has Prime Minister Khan said.

Social media is one of the main reasons for the change in public opinion.

He said social media had become a force, adding that communications and news could not be stopped now, even if mainstream media stopped or censored them.

Global public opinion will pressure the big countries, which support Israel, to grant rights to the Palestinians, he said.

The day will come when the Palestinians will have their own country, they will have a just settlement.

Prime Minister Khan said he was in Medina on 27 Ramazan when Israeli police assaulted worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque. He said he had spoken with the OIC Secretary General, the King of Saudi Arabia and the President of Turkey about the situation in Palestine.

The Pakistani Prime Minister thanked Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi for his efforts to highlight the plight of Palestinians at the United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Khan said thousands of people took to the streets of Pakistan to express their solidarity with the Palestinians. He paid tribute to the nation for bringing to light and condemning Israeli atrocities.

