Turkish Air Force Commander Abidin Nal gave direct order to shoot down Russian plane

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

A Turkish fighter pilot knew he was shooting a Russian fighter jet in the airspace over the Turkish-Syrian border area when he was ordered to shoot by the army commander. ‘air, General Abidin nal, a senior officer who worked at the Air Force Headquarters. at the time revealed.

Testifying in court on August 15, 2017, Colonel Ali Durmu, 45, said the Combat Air Force Command reported to NAL that two Russian fighter jets were violating Turkish airspace in over the Syrian border area on November 24, 2015 and asked for instructions. nal ordered them to strike, which led to the downing of a Russian Sukhoi Su-24M by a Turkish F-16 fighter jet near the border with Syria, near the meeting point of the Turkish provinces of Hatay and Syrias Latakia on mountainous terrain.

… When he was called and informed of the existence of two Russian planes circling our border, he ordered them to shoot down the jets if they were crossing Turkish airspace, and he hung up. As a result, a few minutes after this call, a [Russian] plane that entered our airspace was shot down by pilots on the orders of the [air] controllers, said Durmu.

He also explained how the revised rules of engagement approved by the government worked differently for Russian and Syrian planes. While the ultimate authority to shoot down a foreign aircraft rests with the government, the Rules of Engagement were developed to empower the military to make such calls to shorten the response time due to the emergency. rapidly changing situations. For Syrian aircraft, the authority to make the decision to fire has been delegated by the government to pilots and air traffic controllers through the Chief of Staff and Air Force Command.

Testimony of Colonel Ali Durmu on the downing of a Russian fighter plane in 2015:

Ali_Durmus_statement_Russian_jet_incident

As one of our planes had been shot down by Syria, this was done to react quickly to planes crossing the air border, which allowed a Syrian plane and a helicopter to be shot down, he said. declared.

He was referring to the downing of a Turkish RF-4E Phantom reconnaissance plane on June 22, 2012 by Syria after violating Syrian airspace near Latakia. Nordic Monitor previously published a report confirming that the flight was planned as a covert false flag operation by the Turkeys National Intelligence Organization (MT) to push Turkey into a military incursion into its southern neighbor at the start of the civil war in the Arab country while dragging NATO with it.

With the revised rules of engagement, Turkish F-16 pilots shot down a Syrian helicopter in 2013 as well as a Syrian Mig 23 fighter jet in 2014 with clearance from air traffic controllers.

However, the rules of engagement for Russian planes in Syria were different, according to Durmu, who said Russian warplanes did not fire at Turkish planes but instead conducted their activities in Syria. As a result, the power to engage Russian planes was not left to air traffic controllers or pilots, but rather remained the responsibility of the Air Force commander with the approval of the government, which delegated his power to shoot the army.

An assessment was made that an experienced Air Force commander would be better able to make an assessment, make a decision, keeping in mind the strategic and foreign policy interests of our country, a said Durmu. In other words, shooting down a Russian jet would have far-reaching strategic and political implications for Turkey, and such a decision was not left to the air traffic controller or pilot, but rather delegated to the commander of the Air Force.

Now, when we look at it here, the person who gave the order bears the responsibility. The pilot and the air traffic controller certainly have no responsibility here, Durmu stressed.

nor was nal an ordinary general in the air force. Unlike his predecessors, he had cultivated a close relationship with President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, with whom he met secretly without the knowledge of the then Chief of the General Staff, General Hulusi Akar, outside the channel. of command. In the corridors of Ankara politics, he would have even been the next military leader, his diplomat son boasting of such a prospect to his friends and colleagues. This chatter about nal prompted the suspicious Akar to watch his movements.

When Nal gave the order to hit the Russian jet, he knew he was carrying out President Erdoan’s wishes.

The order from the Air Force commanders to withdraw the Russian jet was apparently hailed as a victory by the government as well as by Chief of Staff Akar, who personally visited the air base to congratulate the F-16 fighter pilot who brought down the Russian Jet.

The Presidents’ Office was jubilant with the news of the Russian plane’s descent and leaked the information as news to the media. Turkey’s semi-official Anadolu news agency quoted Turkish presidential sources as saying that the Russian SU-24 was subject to Turkish rules of engagement in the Syrias Bayr-Bucak region, where Turkmens live. Russian planes were flying in northern Lattakia in Syria before the incident, and Turkmens living in the area had fled to the Turkish border. Moscow said it was carrying out airstrikes against what it called terrorists.

President Erdoans’ key role in the incident was also revealed when classified military notes were released by Nordic Monitor in December 2019. Erdoan said at the time that every military element approaching Turkey from the Syrian border and representing a risk and danger to security will be assessed as a military person. threatened and treated as a military target.

Although Erdoan and other Turkish leaders initially defied Russian threats and pledged to act according to the rules of engagement again if another violation were to take place in the air, they subsequently softened the rhetoric. Following the agreement between Moscow and Ankara on rapprochement, Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) began to claim that the government had not ordered the air force Turkish to shoot down the Russian plane, but instead argued that the pilots had acted on their own. The two pilots were accused of shooting down the Russian plane on their own and were arrested following an attempted coup on July 15, 2016.

nal, who gave the order over the phone, retired from the military in 2017 after playing a role in the 2016 false flag coup attempt in close coordination with Turkish intelligence agency MIT . It left an air force crippled by a massive purge of combat pilots that created a huge pilot shortage in NATO’s second-largest army in terms of manpower. He has made conflicting statements about his role in the failed coup and has been criticized for deliberately taking no action to stop Air Force activity early on. He would live abroad today.

Durmu was jailed by the Erdoan government on fabricated coup plotting charges and was sentenced to 79 life sentences plus 3,901 years at the end of mock trials that were concluded in November 2020.