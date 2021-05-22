Change of opinion will force major nations to end their support for Israel: PM





Prime Minister Imran Khan said that changing public opinion around the world on the question of Palestine would force the powerful countries of the world to withdraw their support for Israel.

“Public opinion is changing in the world, which is encouraging … and the day is not far off when the Palestinians will obtain their just rights,” he said in his message on the “Day of Solidarity with Palestine ”celebrated Friday in Pakistan.

“In the past, I had never seen Western media and politicians criticize Israeli atrocities,” he added.

The prime minister said the main reason for the change in public opinion was social media which played a major role in exposing the Israeli assault on the Palestinians.

Prime Minister Imran said that since the establishment of Israel, Pakistan has always supported the Palestinians in all international forums, in line with Quaid-i-Azam’s vision.

The prime minister also thanked Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for successfully highlighting unjust Israeli actions against Palestinians in international fora, including at the United Nations.

Commending the Pakistani people for expressing solidarity with the Palestinians today (Friday), he said Israel committed inhumane aggression by targeting Palestinian worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque on the night of 27 Ramazan. He said Israeli settlers forcibly evicted Palestinian families from their homes.

The prime minister also said he had spoken to Saudi, Turkish and Palestinian leaders and assured them that Pakistan would stand alongside their Palestinian brethren “in every way.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran said Israel’s continued aggression against the Palestinians “remains a matter of deep concern to everyone.”

“The international community must take urgent measures to stop the Israeli attacks on Palestinians, prevent the desecration of holy sites, in particular the Al Aqsa Mosque, and facilitate a just and lasting solution in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the vision of two states ”. he added.

Israeli aggression

Israeli forces stormed the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque on the last Friday of Ramazan and used unwarranted force against peaceful worshipers. The incident and subsequent actions by Israeli forces have led to the current confrontation.

Nearly 450 buildings in the Gaza Strip have been destroyed or severely damaged, including six hospitals and nine primary health care centers, since the start of the current conflict, the United Nations humanitarian agency said. Some 48,000 of the 52,000 displaced have attended 58 UN-run schools.

Gaza health officials said at least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, were killed and more than 1,900 injured in aerial bombardments. Israel said it had killed at least 160 fighters.

Authorities put the death toll in Israel at 12, with hundreds treated for injuries in rocket attacks that caused panic and sent people rushing to shelters.

Cease-fire

Israeli police attacked Palestinians in the grounds of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem following an Egyptian-mediated truce between Israel and Hamas that began on Friday.

Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said “riots broke out” on the Al Aqsa esplanade which is Islam’s third holiest site and also revered by Jews, who l ‘call the Temple Mount.

#UPDATE New clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police broke out inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday, amid the latest unrest at the sensitive religious site, AFP reporters and police said pic .twitter.com / LDHiZoty6S

– AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 21, 2021

(With an additional contribution from AFP)







