Jokowi urges G20 countries to support TRIPS waiver





Indonesia decided to become one of the co-sponsors of the proposed TRIPS waiver REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Indonesia is fully committed to supporting the proposed Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) waiver. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said Indonesia has decided to become one of the co-sponsors of the TRIPS waiver proposal, originally proposed by India and South Africa. Whereas before, Indonesia was still reluctant to become a co-sponsor, even though it declared its support. “Indonesia decided to become one of the co-sponsors of the proposed TRIPS waiver the. Indonesia hopes that G20 member countries others can provide the same support, ”Jokowi said at the forum. World Health Summit which was followed by the member countries of the G20, Friday (21/5) evening. Proposal Waiver of TRIPS later, it will open the possibility of derogating from the rules for the protection of intellectual property rights on drugs, diagnostic tests, vaccines and other technologies related to the handling of Covid-19 while the pandemic is still ongoing or until ‘that global immunity is achieved. This proposal allows each country to collaborate in terms of research and development in order to increase the production capacity of the Covid-19 vaccine. During the G20 forum, Jokowi stressed the importance of increasing the production capacity of the Covid-19 vaccine. He found a clear imbalance in vaccine distribution between rich and developing countries and poor countries. In fact, he said, the recovery of the global economy is also very dependent on resolving the pandemic. “G20 member countries should support increased production and equal access to vaccines for all countries. In this regard, Indonesia supports the proposed TRIPS waiver for prevention and treatment of Covid19, including for vaccines, ”Jokowi said. Jokowi also underlined Indonesia’s desire to become a production hub for Covid-19 vaccines in the Southeast Asia region. Jokowi’s statement is not without reason. Indonesia owns PT Bio Farma, a state-owned company capable of producing Covid-19 vaccines at up to 25 million doses per month. “As the largest vaccine producer in Southeast Asia, Indonesia stands ready to become a hub for increasing vaccine production in the region,” President Jokowi said.







