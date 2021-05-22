Boris Johnson urges leaders to work together to prevent pandemics











Boris Johnson today used a bizarre speech on the ancient Greek poem The Iliad to encourage world leaders to work together to prevent future pandemics.

The Prime Minister spoke at length about the famous story in a video message for a world health summit organized by the European Commission and Italy for the G20 countries.

Mr Johnson said that at the start of The Iliad, hero Achilles and King Agamemnon were arguing over how to respond to a plague and that the former ‘would have been heavily involved in the pro-lockdown party’.

The Prime Minister said that “ almost 2,800 years later, the world was just as disunited ” in his response to the coronavirus crisis.

He urged world leaders to “bring together the spirit that forged global cooperation in the aftermath of World War II” to work together and prevent a repeat of the current pandemic.

His comments came as the UK pledged to support a new 'global pandemic radar' system to detect emerging diseases before they spread around the world.











Who are Achilles and Agamemnon? Achilles is one of the most famous figures in Greek mythology and is the central figure in Homer’s epic poem The Iliad, which is set during the Trojan War. The story sees Achilles, considered the greatest of all Greek warriors, engaging in a fierce dispute with King Agamemnon. Achilles withdraws from battle after being dishonored by the king. Greek armies are struck by a plague sent by the god Apollo after Agamemnon takes the daughter of a priest from Apollo and refuses to send her away. Achilles later returns to the sheepfold and kills Hector, the Prince of Troy, outside the city gates. Achilles is later killed by Hector’s brother, Paris, who shoots the warrior in the heel with an arrow. This moment has been immortalized in modern parlance in reference to an “Achilles heel” signifying a point of weakness.

Mr Johnson said at the summit: I want to remind everyone, certainly my fellow Europeans, that Western literature begins with a bitter political struggle over how to deal with a zoonotic plague because, as you will recall, L ‘Iliad, the source of Western literature, opens with an argument between Achilles and Agamemnon after the arrival of a new deadly zoonotic disease, striking first mules, then dogs, and then humans.

And if you remember Achilles is very much in favor of the withdrawal and he would have been very in the pro-lockdown party and he says that they have to get out of there, whereas Agamemnon does not agree at all and that the crisis basically starts the whole conflict. of the Iliad between the armies of the Greeks.

What I mean is almost 2,800 years later the world has been so disunited that I am afraid of Achilles and Agamemnon and I think the time has come to come together and overcome pandemic and prevent another.

Calling for more cooperation, Mr Johnson said: We must bring together the spirit that forged global cooperation in the aftermath of World War II to establish a pandemic preparedness treaty, working through the ‘World Health Organization to dedicate the actions that each country needs to take to protect everyone against another Covid.

And I think that includes the measures the UK has proposed in our five-point plan, with common protocols on how countries respond in times of a pandemic, such as zero tariffs on key medical equipment. .

We need a global network of zoonosis research centers to be able to identify dangerous pathogens that may jump from animal to human, from dog to mule to human to return to the Iliad, or from bats to pangolins and so on.

By harnessing the power of genomic surveillance in which the UK has led the way, we need an early warning system for new variants of Covid and new emerging diseases, which can also help accelerate the production of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics from 300 days of this pandemic to 100 days in the future.

the World Health Organization leads work to develop the new global surveillance network that will monitor and track new infections and variants.

Britain and the UK-based Wellcome Trust are among nations and other organizations backing the initiative as they try to avoid a repeat coronavirus crisis.

Downing streetsaid the project would build on UK health security expertise to create a network of surveillance centers, which should be operational before the end of the year.

