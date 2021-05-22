Prime Minister sees silver lining amid shifting global public opinion for Palestinians





ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that with changing world public opinion, he hoped Israel would soon come under pressure from world powers to grant equal rights to the Palestinian people oppressed.

I see a welcome change. What is that? Global public opinion is changing It is for the first time that voices have been raised from there. Their newspapers criticized him. Their media have spoken out against it. And politicians have opposed this as well, which I never thought would happen in the United States and Western states, the prime minister said in his televised message to the nation on the situation in Palestine.

He said that having spent a lot of time in the West, he never saw their newspapers, media and politicians criticizing Israel because the country had already attacked the Palestinians. On the contrary, they were all used to portraying Israel as a victim, he added.

He said social media was the main reason for this shift in global public opinion that spreads all the information the mainstream media censors.

As the country celebrated Palestine Solidarity Day on Friday, the prime minister thanked compatriots who took to the streets in large numbers to support the Palestinians and condemn the Israeli aggression.

Imran Khan said that since the establishment of Israel, Pakistan has stuck to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s position that this is an injustice to the Palestinian people and has supported it every time. forum.

LIVE #APPNews: Message from Prime Minister Imran Khan on Palestine Solidarity Day #UnitedForPalestinehttps: //t.co/U7uFNOJoQZ

APP (@appcsocialmedia) May 21, 2021

Referring to the recent wave of Israeli aggression, the prime minister said he was at the Mosque of the Holy Prophets (peace be upon him) (Masjid-e-Nabvi) in Madina Munawara when Israeli forces attacked him. attacked worshipers of Al-Aqsa Mosque on the holy night. of the 27th Ramazan.

In addition, Palestinian families were also evicted from their homes and the attack by the most powerful army in the world also left Palestinian children killed, he said.

He said that during his stay in Saudi Arabia, he met the Secretary General of the OIC and called for the OIC to take a stand and bring the matter to the United Nations.

He later said he also spoke with Saudi King Salman, received calls from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad who called for the case to be brought before the global body.

During his telephone conversation with him, the prime minister said he had assured Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas of all the support Pakistan, the Muslim world as well as any other right-minded world supported them.

The prime minister said he tasked Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to raise the issue at the United Nations as well as with the OIC and other leaders of the Muslim world, who did so effectively, which was commendable.

He said that around 30 years ago, world public opinion changed when there was racial prejudice against Africans in South Africa, with the great powers also supporting the South African government of the day. .

But he said that when world public opinion changed, the same powers forced the South African regime to grant equal rights to Africans and Asians.

I see a similar start. Global public opinion is changing. Insha Allah, world public opinion will force the great powers, which have so far supported Israel, to push for equal rights for the Palestinians. Insha Allah, the day will come when the Palestinian people will get their country, a righteous colony and live as equal citizens like the Israelis do. We pray that the day will come soon, he said.

