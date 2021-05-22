Maros Men Create Tilaco Stream, Promising Followers Go To Heaven

Merdeka.com – A resident of Taroada, Turikale district, Maros Regency, A Sulaiman, sent a letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). He wants the religious column on his KTP changed from Islam to a belief in the perfection of Almighty God Tilaco or Faith Tilaco.

The letter to President Jokowi was signed by Sulaiman on May 18, 2021. In the draft letter, the man who was born in Soppeng, South Sulawesi is sure that the submission of a content change in the column religion on his KTP from Islam to Faith Tilaco does not contradict the philosophy of Pancasila, namely Almighty God. He hopes his request will be approved by the government.

The man born in 1982 said that followers of the Tilaco sect have the promise of experiencing the perfection of life. Not only that, Solomon said that those who follow will enter Heaven 100%.

“For humans, followers of the Tilaco faith are ready to live in this world following the Tilaco faith to implement the teachings of the Tilaco faith until 2120 and are ready to die with the Tilaco faith in 2120 for s ‘ensure that they become residents of paradise, “Solomon wrote in his letter.

Meanwhile, Kapolres Maros AKBP Musa Tampubolon received news regarding a letter from Sulaiman regarding the Tilaco sect which was sent to President Jokowi. His party also carried out a search.

Musa revealed that Sulaiman is currently staying in the halfway house for social service in Maros. “We have investigated and it turns out that he lives in the halfway house in Maros. According to reports, he is depressed and has been treated in a mental hospital,” he said. [yan]