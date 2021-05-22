Madness in the South China Sea or whatever the name is – Manila Bulletin

THINK PINOY

Let us be clear about the main interest of the Filipino people, which I believe is to provide the most comfortable life possible for a large majority of Filipinos in the shortest possible time. Note the use of possible and overwhelming additional terms, as it must be recognized that we do not live in an ideal world, so the optimal solutions are often far from ideal.

These solutions can be social, political and economic. However, given that the Philippines is still a developing country with a significant portion of the population living below the poverty line, I think we will all agree that physiological needs should be the top priority with safety and security coming. in second position. .

The South China Sea dispute resonates in different ways for different Filipinos. For some, it is for the hydrocarbon deposits which are essential to energy security and therefore to continued economic development. For some, it is the fate of Filipino fishermen who want to fish in its waters. For some, it is the defense of territorial integrity.

Simply put, Filipinos want one or more of the following in the South China Sea: fuel, food, and territory.

Unlike the Sabah issue, the ongoing maritime dispute is over a pile of rocks in the middle of the sea, rocks that are of no immediate use to us. Therefore, the defense of territorial integrity is in the secondary interest of safety and security. However, fuel and food are clearly physiological needs, which is our primary concern.

The conflict in the South China Sea at first glance looks like a territorial issue: the Philippines and China want the same islands, and neither are willing to share. In such a situation, a realistic, durable and low-intensity solution is practically impossible.

Considering the above discussion, however, we can see that the main underlying interest in the Philippines is not really the territory but the exploitation of fuel and food resources, fuel and food that meet directly to our physiological needs. Clearly, many more Filipinos have died of poverty, hunger and disease than Chinese missiles and ammunition.

Therefore, the original question has now turned to whether our primary interests, fuel and fish, conflict with China’s primary interests. Because if they don’t, a solution is more likely to be found. And luckily for both parties, this is not the case.

The main interest of China, which motivates its attempt to dominate the disputed area, is to protect its economy. About 80 percent of Chinese energy imports and 40 percent of Chinese international trade pass through these waters. Therefore, ensuring continued access to the area is of strategic importance to them: it is a matter of national survival.

Sadly, the growing rivalry between China and the United States threatens this, and China sees the Philippines’ staunchly pro-American reputation as a threat.

As a Filipino, I am neither pro-China nor pro-US: I am only pro-Filipino. And that said, I am for the pursuit of our Filipino interests more than anyone. And that is why I support the idea of ​​an independent foreign policy for the Philippines.

If we rehabilitate our international reputation as an American satellite to a neutral nation (eg Switzerland, Finland or Singapore), American rivals will stop seeing us as a threat. When it comes to the South China Sea conflict, what many Filipinos see as our current rival, China, will no longer feel threatened, putting both sides in a better position to find a win-win solution.

But enough with maternity claims: let’s be brutally logical about this.

The Philippines’ options for addressing the South China Sea issue can be divided into two categories: (1) hostile and (2) friendly.

Hostile approaches can be classified into (1.1) military and (1.2) non-military.

The 1951 RP-US Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT) is central to the hostile military approach, which is riddled with strategic ambiguities that allow the US government to interpret it in light of its current interests. As an example, it is clear that MDT did not succeed in stopping the recovery of Chinese lands, did not prevent the harassment of Filipino fishermen and did not allow our exploitation of hydrocarbons in the South China Sea. .

Most importantly, war should be the last option: we don’t want to lose Filipino lives.

Now, the hostile non-military approach of megaphone diplomacy is basically screaming at China until it gives in to our demands. Experience has shown this to be futile, the best example being Mischief Reef, which China has occupied continuously since 1994, despite shipments of diplomatic protests that we have lodged.

As they say, Madness does the same thing over and over and expects different results, but here we are, doing the same diplomatic protest strategy on Whitsun Reef (Julian Felipe Reef), and hoping that China will bow this time.

If anything, such measures can irritate not only the Chinese government, but also the Chinese public, forcing China to react negatively. For example, the Chinese ban on Philippine banana exports in 2012 further impoverished already impoverished Mindanao. Of course, Western cultures can still think of megaphone diplomacy as diplomacy. However, with Asian cultures that favor face saving, megaphone diplomacy is an oxymoron.

If hostile approaches don’t work, logic dictates that we resort to more friendly approaches to the conflict. And why I say friendlier, it means a greater willingness to compromise in order to find common ground more easily.

Friendly approaches can be divided into two categories: (2.1) multilateral and (2.2) bilateral. While some Filipino hawks like former Foreign Minister Albert del Rosario and retired Deputy Judge Antonio Carpio view multilateralism as friendly, China doesn’t see it that way, given the concept of saving face. In addition, we have tried multilateralism before, as when we tried and failed miserably to rally support from ASEAN nations. Why? Because our neighbors in Southeast Asia care more about their own people than we do about us, as they should.

If the multilateral friendly approach doesn’t work, then logic dictates that we try the last option: the bilateral friendly approach.

President Duterte did so in 2016 when, after declaring a reduction in US-PH military exercises, he traveled to Beijing and, despite his notorious machismo, swallowed his pride and spoke one-on-one. -head with Chinese President Xi Jinping and without interference from any other country.

Gradually, the Philippines was finally able to lift the moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea in October 2020.

Remember our main interests: fuel, fish. The previous administration under Aquino took a largely hostile approach, and we got neither. Dutertes’ friendlier stance, however, has significantly addressed one, and that’s the fuel. Yes, the fish problem is still there, but it is better to solve one problem than to solve none.

Now, let’s recall our secondary interest: the territory. Five years after the start of his mandate, friend Duterte has not yet lost the Philippine territory. This is in stark contrast to the hostile Aquino, who lost Panatag Shoal early in his sophomore year.

Of course, a lot of feuds still occur between the Philippines and China, but the tangible gains with the more amicable stance cannot be denied, especially when juxtaposed with massive losses while we were still hostile. In other words, we have taken the first step.

No, a friendlier position is not a pro-China policy but a simple recalibration for the accomplishment of a truly independent Philippine foreign policy.

Because when you are too far to the right, going in the middle requires moving a little to the left.

For comments and feedback, please email [email protected] or visit Facebook.com/TheThinkingPinoy





