Israel-Hamas conflict exposes Turkey’s irrelevance to region

The fighting that began on May 10 between Israel and Hamas ended with a ceasefire brokered mainly by Egypt following pressure from US President Joe Biden behind the scenes. By comparison, its military and primarily political record is much higher than the 51-day conflict in 2014.

Renowned Palestinian scholar and scholar Khalil Shikaki wrote: The ramifications of this latest round of Israeli-Palestinian confrontations The Israeli military strikes in Gaza, the Hamas rocket attacks on Israeli towns and the rise in inter-communal violence between Arabs and Jews will be long-lasting and deep. Above all, it will strengthen the feeling among Israelis, Palestinians and most of the international community that the search for a peaceful settlement of the conflict has come to an end for the foreseeable future.

One of the casualties of the latest round of Israeli-Hamas fighting is Turkey’s apparent irrelevance as a regional power in terms of the strategic ramifications of the fighting.

After years of power projection in an attempt to be seen as an emerging revisionist power in the Middle East and the international arena, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s strong pro-Hamas stance has proven ineffective in military matters. and pacifist.

According to early assessments by Israeli security officials, Hamas was pulled back several years after massive attacks on its rocket and missile factories, storage facilities, and extensive network of tunnels built to move fighters and ammunition. Prolonging the fighting proved difficult for the Hamas leadership because of the accumulation of damage inflicted. In addition, Gaza’s infrastructure is severely damaged, including its freshwater and sewage systems, power grids, hospitals, schools and roads.

Turkey’s military support for the Libyan government in Tripoli and Azerbaijan has been effective enough to turn the tide in favor of its regional allies, but its army may not work for Hamas in the latest round of fighting in the Strip. Gaza.

It appears that Turkey will not be able to take the lead in rebuilding Gaza after the ceasefire given the ongoing disagreements between Erdogan and the Biden administration. More recently, the US State Department accused Erdogan of anti-Semitism, in an unprecedented and strongly worded statement.

Biden praised Israeli and Egyptian officials before the ceasefire went into effect and pledged to mobilize international resources for the reconstruction of Gaza.

We will do this in full partnership with the PA and not Hamas, the Authority in a way that does not allow Hamas to restock its arsenal, Biden said on May 20.

Indeed, just two days before the ceasefire, Erdogan was subjected to an unusually harsh statement issued by State Departmentspokesperson Ned Price. Pricedidnt strongly condemns the recent anti-Semitic comments of the Erdogans and finds them reprehensible. He also urged Erdogan and other Turkish leaders to refrain from inflammatory language, calling on Turkey to join the United States in working to end the conflict.

Anti-Semitic language has no place anywhere. The United States is deeply committed to the fight against anti-Semitism in all its forms, Price continued.

Erdogan, in turn, did not refrain from his alleged inflammatory remarks or express any willingness to partner with the United States to end the conflict. The opportunity, if there was one, was missed. Washington worked with Egypt to achieve a ceasefire. All indicators suggest that Biden is not considering involving Turkey in the efforts to rebuild the Gaza Strip. These efforts could be aimed at delegitimizing and weakening Hamas, Turkey’s main partner in the Palestinian arena.

Aside from the cold between Ankara and Washington, Turkey appears to be on the verge of becoming a train wreck economically, and whether it is able to help Gaza financially remains an open question.

Erdogan is well known for his outspokenness and inflammatory language against Israel whenever military hostilities erupt, especially when Israel attacks Gaza, or when the Israeli police attack the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, one of the worst places. most sacred of the Muslim world. Yet he has never been accused of anti-Semitism for his anti-Israel statements before.

The difference now was his May 19 speech. Lashing out at Israel as usual, Erdogan passed on an anecdote he said was told by a former Jewish prime minister.

His description of the anonymous prime minister as Jewish and non-Israeli triggered the American warning. It was perhaps not a tip of the tongue but a true reflection of his feelings which could legitimately be interpreted as anti-Semitic.

On behalf of the Turkish Jewish community, the Turkish Chief Rabbinate Foundation offered its services to Erdogan and tried to save him from accusations of anti-Semitism. In response to the State Department’s statement, the Turkish Jewish community released a bilingual statement on social media, defending the Turkish president.

the declaration said it was unacceptable and unfair to suggest that Erdogan was anti-Semitic on May 19.

Days before this statement, on May 14, the online news site Shalom, a newspaper affiliated with the Jewish community in Turkey, was hacked by people suspected of being pro-Erdogan. Our actions will continue until a free and independent Palestine is built, the hackers wrote on the news site.

Nonetheless, Shalom avoided accusing the Erdogan government. Rather, he issued a declaration stressing that they are confident that the culprits of the attack on the site will be found and brought to justice. He also expressed his gratitude to the government for the concern it has shown.

A day later, Erdogan was reprimanded for anti-Semitism and the European Parliament passed the toughest report yet.

Criticizing Turkey’s regressive institutional reforms, MEPs called on the relevant Turkish authorities “to release all imprisoned human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, academics and others held by the government on unfounded charges.” They too expressed their concernson Turkey’s hostile foreign policy, including towards Greece and Cyprus, as well as its involvement in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, which systematically clashes with the priorities of the EU. They reiterated their encouragement to Turkey to recognize the Armenian genocide.

The wording of the report suggests that Europe remains entirely critical and diametrically opposed to Erdogans’ foreign policy. Thus, the point reached with the United States and the European Union can be qualified as a historic low point. The European Parliament ends its report with a pious wish: “Turkey will definitely change course”.

It may not be. On the day the European Parliament published this report, one of the old hopes, my colleague Asli Aydintasbas, member of the European Council on Foreign Relations, published an essay in Foreign Affairs entitled “Turkey will not return to the western fold. “

She argued that this was not a temporary pivot but a more profound change in the direction of Turkey’s foreign policy. During Erdogan’s nearly two decades of rule, Turkey has shown less interest than it once was in joining the Transatlantic Club or becoming a member of the EU. Instead, the government insisted on repositioning the country as a regional hegemony.

But its regional hegemony is also in limbo given its exclusion from the Israel-Hamas ceasefire process.

Erdogans’ foreign policy is in tatters as much as his domestic stature.