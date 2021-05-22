PM Imran Khan supports HEC budget increase





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on Friday to review measures to promote higher education in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the promotion of higher education would be the springboard for the development of the country, referring to the fact that developed countries have devoted a sufficient share of their GDP to education, which makes them more prosperous. In order to increase financial resources for higher education, the PM instructed the Federal Minister of Education to immediately consult the Federal Ministry of Planning and the Federal Ministry of Finance and to consult with the provincial ministries of finance, asking to submit a report identifying resources, mobilization and recommendations within one week. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the federal government, in consultation with provincial governments, is determined to increase the budget allocation for higher education for the next fiscal year.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the MP Working Group for Science and Technology, Prof. Ata-ur-Rehman gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on the use of resources and technology required by the HEC for the promotion of higher education.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Chairman of the Prime Ministers’ Working Group on Science and Technology Prof Dr Ata-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of the Engineering Commission of Education Senior Farooq Bazai, Executive Director of HEC Dr Shaista Sohail, New-Tel President Rashid Khan, General Director of Tele Education Asad Karim and others.

At the same time, a delegation of parliamentarians on Friday called on the Prime Minister to discuss the current political situation and also pleaded for sanctioning certain new development projects in the constituencies concerned. The parliamentary delegation was made up of Muhammad Yaqub Sheikh, Muhammad Farooq Azam Malik, Noorin Farooq Ibrahim and Special Assistant for Political Affairs and Chief Whip to Prime Minister Malik Amir Dogar. The Punjab MPA Assembly also called on the prime minister. The meeting was attended by Punjab Muhammad Sabteen Khan ministers Samsam Ali Bukhari. Balochistan Provincial Assembly member Noor Muhammad Dumar and Ataullah Shadikhel also called the prime minister.

