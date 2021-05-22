Politics
Addressing the World Health Summit, President Joko Widodo calls for the Rome Declaration
Suara.com – “No one is safe until everyone isIs part of a sentence called by President Joko Widodo during his virtual intervention at the Global Health Summit (Summit), Friday evening (5/21/2021), and quoted via the news. Among impressions Youtube Presidential Secretariat, in Jakarta, Saturday (22/5/2021).
In his speech, the Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo, urged the leaders of countries around the world to take concrete steps to overcome the vaccine deficit and ensure fair and equitable access to vaccines for all countries.
“I have to remind all of us that we will only truly recover and be safe from Covid-19 if all countries have also recovered. No one is safe until everyone isHe called.
The head of state revealed that while several countries have started immunizing low-risk groups, namely children and young people, only 0.3% of the global vaccine supply was available for low-income countries. .
According to him, the gap appears to have become even more real when 83% of global vaccine supplies have been received by rich countries, while the remaining 17% are received by developing countries, where there is 47% of the world’s vaccine supply. world population.
“For that, we must take concrete steps. In the short term, we need to encourage more sharing of dosages through the Covax Facility program. This is a form of solidarity which must be encouraged and multiplied, in particular to overcome the problem of supply constraints. “Said President Joko Widodo.
Meanwhile, in the long term, the global community must be able to double vaccine production to meet global needs and build health resilience. And there is a need to increase collective production capacity through technology transfer and investment.
“If the issue of vaccine production and distribution capacity is not addressed immediately, I fear that the more we will solve this pandemic,” the president said in detail.
The head of state said G-20 member countries must support increased production and equal access to vaccines for all countries. In this regard, Indonesia fully supports the TRIPS waiver proposal which proposes to temporarily waive its obligation to protect intellectual property rights related to the prevention, treatment or treatment of Covid-19.
Indonesia has decided to become one of the countries to co-sponsor the proposal. Indonesia also hopes that other G-20 member countries can provide the same support.
“As the largest vaccine producer in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is poised to become a hub for increasing vaccine production in the region,” added the head of state of the region. Republic of Indonesia.
In addition, according to the President, the G-20 countries must also participate in building a strong global architecture for health resilience in order to better cope with similar threats in the future. Therefore, global cooperation is a necessity.
“The principles of the Rome Declaration are very important for global health resilience. However, these principles will be meaningless if they are not applied in practical ways. Implementation is essential and the world cannot turn around. and become stronger than if we do it together. Recover together, recover stronger, “he said.
By the way, the “Rome Declaration” is the result of the World Health Summit, which is part of one of the G-20 meetings under the Italian presidency for 2021. Heads of State or Heads of the G-20 participate in the summit. governments, invited countries, as well as heads of international organizations.
The Rome Declaration contains the principles of multilateral cooperation and collective action to prevent future global health crises with a commitment to building a healthier, safer, more equitable and sustainable world.
