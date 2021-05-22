Harris versus. DeSantis? What early polls say about a 2024 race without Trump and Biden





Topline

Although President Joe Biden has said he plans to run for re-election in 2024 and former President Donald Trump is sending strong signals about another candidacy, their age has sparked speculation he could This is a widely open competition that early polls suggest would be between Vice President Kamala Harris and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 07: Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) … [+] participates in the Vice Presidential Debate against US Vice President Mike Pence at the University of Utah October 7, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Vice-presidential candidates meet only once to debate before the general elections on November 3. (Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images)

Getty Images key facts

Harris tends to dominate the Democratic National Primary in polls without Biden, who turns 82 in 2024, a poll by GOP pollster McLaughlin & Associates in mid-May places it at 35% against former first lady Michelle Obamas 16% , with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio -Cortez (DN.Y.) trailing at 7%.

This echoes a Trafalgar Group poll earlier in May that found Harris leading with 41%, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg with 9% and Ocasio-Cortez with 7%, as well as polls showing Harris dominating in the top. Primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire.

The GOP side is more confused, but a GOP Echelon Insights survey released on Friday shows DeSantis leads at 22%, former Vice President Mike Pence trailing at 14%, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) at 9. % and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley at 5%.

The Trafalger poll in early May had DeSantis in the lead with 35% even more Cruzs 15% and Pence 10%, but the McLaughlin poll had Pence ahead of him by one point, 19% to 18%, with Donald Trump Jr. at 13 years old. . %.

Still, if Trump, who will be 78 in 2024, were to run, polls suggest he would clear the ground as effectively as he did in 2016 and 2020.A political / morning consultation in mid-May put its support at 48%, with Pence at 13% and DeSantis at 8%.

Key context

Harris and Biden have a close partnership and she has given the Biden campaign a boost in polls and fundraising. DeSantis has won praise from conservatives across the country and comparison to Donald Trump in the press for his unapologetic right-wing style of governance. This includes resistance to measures adopted by many states to combat the coronavirus and, more recently, crackdown on mask warrants and vaccine passports.

Crucial quote

Ron DeSantis does a very good job in Florida, Trump said in a podcast interview in March, when asked about Republicans he sees as potential successors, also listing Cruz, Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) And Rand Paul (R-Ky.) And South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, notably, not Pence, whom he blamed for his inability to reverse his loss in the 2020 election.

Against

Polls this far from the actual primary are hit and miss when it comes to predicting the eventual winner. Among the leaders at the start of the 2016 GOP primary polls were Paul, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) And former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, some of whom barely entered the primaries as Trump fought for victory. Yet Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton both led early and won their respective primaries in 2020 and 2016, although the polls did not predict the close battle Clinton would have with Senator Bernie Sanders. (I-Vt.).

