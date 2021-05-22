Butler smuggled 27,000 organic takeaways into No 10 and some ‘were paid for by the conservative donor’s wife’

Boris Johnson was faced with new questions last night as the full story of the covert operation to provide him with 27,000 luxury foods was revealed.

The Daily Mail can reveal the extraordinary cape and dagger operation to send him and his fiancee Carrie Symonds freshly made meals and baskets to No 10 without voters finding out.

The code names were used for the prime minister and the wife of a wealthy Tory donor who arranged daily deliveries to the back door No.10.

The food was smuggled in after being dropped off by a butler on one of Boris’ bikes hired in London.

According to documents seen by this newspaper, at least some of the articles were paid for by the wife of the conservative donor. This appears to be at odds with Mr Johnsons’ claim earlier this year that he paid for all his food at No.10.

It will add pressure on Mr Johnson, already facing investigations into his controversial Mustique vacation and downing Street apartment makeover.

One of the daily food deliveries delivered to the back of No 10 by a butler on a Boris bike and picked up by a member of staff

Questions have been raised as to whether his personal trainer and Wilfred’s nanny, his son with Miss Symonds, were funded by Tory donors.

Food and drinks were provided by the elite shops at Daylesford Organic Farm, owned by Lady (Carole) Bamford, from May through February. She is married to the owner of construction giant JCB. Lord Bamford and his companies gave 10 million to the Tories.

Daylesford dishes, rich in iron, protein and vitamins, were designed to revive Mr Johnson’s energy levels after his death from contracting Covid.

The leaked documents reveal:

The Prime Minister received 27,000 organic foods and beverages, including wine, plus delivery charges.

It was supplied at a cost of about a third, reducing the invoice to 18,900.

Some items are marked as billed to the LB account code for Lady Bamford.

Mr Johnson is referred to as Alex after his real first name, Alexander in confidential memos.

Staff were asked to use plain white paper bags for meal deliveries, not those with a Daylesford logo, for added discretion.

The Mail reported in March how deliveries, including breakfast, lunch and dinner, were smuggled into Downing Street. At the time, Mr Johnson denied that the Bamfords paid for his food deliveries. A Downing Street spokesperson said: The costs of food for personal consumption are borne by the Prime Minister.

The Mail then estimated that it was worth around 12,500 people. We can now reveal that it was worth well over double that amount.

Mr Johnson, like all MPs, must declare any donation or gift valued at more than 500 in the Commons Interest Register within one month. If the gifts or services are provided at less than cost, the full market value must be declared. There is no reference to Daylesford deliveries in its current entry.

Leaked emails reveal the meals were part of a larger fitness regimen that included Prime Minister Harry Jameson’s personal trainer, a wellness business consultant.

An email from the Head of Daylesford’s director to Lady Bamford’s personal assistant, head of Alex Wellness Plan, refers to Mr Jameson.

The email sent on May 22 reads: Following Harry’s first training session with Alex on Wednesday, please find the next 7-day cafe menu consistent with Alex’s condition.

Alex spoke about the pressure on food preparation and the trend towards take-out. This is something we can help by sending pre-prepared meals that would be quick and easy to finish in their own kitchen. Due to Alex’s recent illness, we’ve been paying special attention to his protein levels while keeping the menu varied and light. There are also a few treats, and Alex’s favorite veggies have been included.

During the eight-month period, Mr Johnson and Miss Symonds received deliveries for breakfast, lunch and dinner for 125 days and lunch only on certain days.

A second email from the Head Director to Lady Bamfords PA gives instructions on how food is to be collected at 11 a.m. each day at the Daylesfords Brompton Cross store in London, two miles from Downing Street.

The delicate task was given to Lady Bamford’s personal butler, Paul Mitchell, to ensure maximum secrecy. Mr Mitchell, 44, serves the Bamfords at their London home in Knightsbridge, a short walk from Brompton Cross.

The second email, sent May 28 and directed Alex’s daily food delivery, says: Daylesford Brompton Cross Daily Pickup at 11 a.m. by Paul. Food will be packaged in plain white paper bags rather than the Daylesford brand for discretion.

The weekly menu will be sent out on day 1. A note specifically for Lady Bamford, a menu for the following week will be sent out every Tuesday in the future. All costs will be cost prices.

An assistant returns to n ° 10 with today’s deliveries

Other memos refer to the billing of ancillary costs for Alex’s food from Brompton Cross to the LB (Lady Bamfords) account.

They say Lady Bamford, called LB everywhere, personally endorsed Mr Johnsons’ wellness menu. The ratings indicate that food should be billed at a cost price 30 percent lower than regular customers. A Daylesford document estimates the weekly cost of three daily meals for Mr Johnson and Miss Symonds, including delivery by Uber minicab, at 840.

In fact, meals were usually delivered by Mr Mitchell on a rented Boris bicycle, brought to London when Mr Johnson was the city’s mayor, in plain white bags as shown. There is a Boris bicycle dock outside the Daylesfords Brompton Cross store.

The weekly basket arrived by car every Tuesday in a marked Daylesford box, along with meals and a bouquet of flowers. Mr Johnson was so determined to keep deliveries a secret that the baskets were allowed to bypass counterterrorism checks at the front door, which worried some of No 10’s staff.

Mr Johnson is believed to have received 30 baskets. At full cost, there are about 200 each, making a total of 6,000, or 27,000 in all. Last night a spokesperson for Downing Street said: The costs of food for personal consumption are fully borne by Boris Johnson.

A government source said Mr Johnson paid for the Daylesford baskets.