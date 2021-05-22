220 million Pakistanis alongside the Palestinians: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan





LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Information Minister Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Pakistan officially celebrated Palestine Solidarity Day on Friday on instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan to show the world that 220 million people in the country firmly support the oppressed. Palestinian people.

She said this while addressing the media on the occasion of a solidarity march organized under the aegis of the district administration to show her support for the Palestinian people in Liberty Chowk.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz Malik and people from different walks of life also attended the rally in large numbers. Speaking to the media, Dr Firdous strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and said the 220 million Pakistanis sided with the Palestinian brothers. Israel is the world’s biggest terrorist and it is the responsibility of the UN and the international community to prevent Israel from committing atrocities against the Palestinians, she added.

The special assistant to the chief minister condemned the continued silence of the Western media and said that Israel destroyed the building housing the media offices in Gaza, but that the international media intentionally ignored the act aimed at silencing the crimes of war. The international media has also ignored the worst conditions in which Palestinians are forced to live under constant threat and fear. Global bodies should come forward to heal the wounds of Palestinians, she said.

It is, however, satisfying that Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised a strong voice against Israeli cruelties. Imran Khan has become a benefactor of humanity and the Friday rallies were a message to the world that the Palestinians are not alone and that the Pakistani government will continue to support their just cause at every forum, she said.

The SACM announced the dispatch of drugs through a doctors’ forum and called on the medical fraternity to come forward and contact the government so that medical teams can be sent to Palestine to provide medical assistance to the population. The Palestinian people and the unarmed Kashmiris of occupied Indian Kashmir continue their struggle by peaceful means, she said.

Dr Firdous welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire and called on the United Nations and other international bodies to play their part in solving the problems of Kashmir and Palestine. Later, she attended a press conference with Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi at 90 The Mall.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment was to develop the agricultural sector according to modern needs. The Punjab is the country’s food basket and the majority of the population is linked to the agricultural sector to meet the food needs of the country’s 220 million people, she said.

Dr Firdous said the bumper crops were the result of government efforts to keep farmers prosperous through sustained reforms. National prosperity is linked to the prosperity of farmers and it is deplorable that the mismanagement of past governments has made Pakistan an importer of food, she said.

Responding to a question, SACM said the President and Minister of Justice were part of the Punjab Assembly and were expected to keep abreast of matters of public interest. She said about 1.5 billion rupees had been paid to the sugar cane farmers with the arrears payment of 26 billion rupees.

This is a huge achievement for the PTI government, she said. Dr Firdous said those who conspired to create a splinter group in the party were frustrated because the PTI was a democratic entity and there was no demigod.

