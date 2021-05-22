Bitcoin and Ether prices continue to fall after China raises regulatory fears





Cryptocurrency prices fell on Friday, extending the weeks of sale, after new comments from the Chinese government raised fears of a regulatory crackdown in a country where most bitcoins are created.

Bitcoin fell 12% to $ 35,263 and Ether fell 19% to $ 2,248.80 at 5 p.m. ET on Friday after the Chinese government, following a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He, promised in a statement to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading behavior as part of broader efforts to guard against financial risks. The statement did not provide further details.

Much of the global bitcoin supply is created in China, but the industry is causing headaches in Beijing, both due to the electricity-intensive process to create it and the risks to the financial system posed by a volatile investment product that the authorities cannot control. Before the comments, bitcoin was trading at almost $ 41,000. The timing of China’s statement, late on a Friday night, and the fact that the meeting was chaired by Mr. Liu, President Xi Jinpings’ right-hand man on the economy, adds bite to the directive. Bitcoin has long made Beijing uncomfortable, and Chinese banks are not allowed to manage it, although the central government has stopped outright banning Bitcoin mining. China’s centrality in bitcoin mining runs counter to President Xi Jinpings’ commitments to limit emissions that produce greenhouse gases. The industry has long been active in China because the thousands of computers needed to build a Bitcoin mining farm and the electric power to run it are cheap. The statement also comes as China’s central bank prepares to introduce its own digital currency. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say bitcoin underground trading remains rampant in China, suggesting some people in the country are facing big losses after this week’s recent bitcoin price collapse. The central government has cited bitcoin in previous meetings, usually in reference to its use by crime syndicates disassociated from the authorities. The Biden administration’s tax enforcement plan released on Thursday also called on companies receiving more than $ 10,000 in cryptocurrency to report these transactions. Cryptocurrencies face a toll after a phenomenal run since the end of last year that has pushed bitcoin, ether and even the crypto dogecoin joke to record highs. The race, driven in part by increased interest from institutional investors, has stalled in recent weeks. Bitcoin saw its biggest drops after Tesla Inc. suspended Bitcoin’s acceptance for transactions, citing concerns last week over its carbon footprint. Bitcoin was down 29% for the week, with the value of all bitcoin now valued at around $ 650 billion, up from over $ 1 trillion before Teslas’ policy reversal. Ether fell 44% for the week. The market is certainly more nervous in the face of regulatory headwinds. Now that crypto has truly stepped into the limelight in 2021, prompting institutional adoption, it will also attract more scrutiny from the regulatory side, said Joel Kruger, strategist at the LMAX Digital cryptocurrency exchange. The Chinese government is cold on bitcoin mining, leaving activity in a gray market running out of being officially banned. The central government’s planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, in 2019 described the mining of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a restricted industry in a draft policy, but dropped the designation when the report final has been published. While Beijing has in the past warned of the financial stability and investor protection risks associated with speculative assets, Winston Ma, a Chinese digital economy scholar who teaches at New York University, said: the first time the main regulator talked about mining. A reference from the State Council to mining is important, Ma said, and will likely result in stricter enforcement of current rules and possibly new regulations to limit cryptocurrency mining in China and could ensue. Beijing’s commitments to limit its carbon footprint. Over the years, Chinese state media have reported sporadic regional repressions. In March, Inner Mongolia in the north announced it would ban new bitcoin mining centers. In mid-2019, eastern Jiangsu Province said police confiscated more than 4,000 computers used to produce cryptocurrency after spotting abnormal electricity consumption, Xinhua News Agency told the time. China’s warning appeared midway through a summary of a Friday meeting of the State Council’s Financial Stability and Development Committee, a regular gathering of leading financial policy planners, which focused on the support for the real economy, protection against risks and continued reforms in the sector. China’s recent cryptocurrency warning rocked the market. WSJs Aaron Back explains why recent upheavals in the value of bitcoin, dogecoin, ether, and other cryptocurrencies may indicate barriers to mainstream acceptance. Photo: Dado Ruvic / Reuters

The reference to cryptocurrency appeared at the end of a wordy sentence about the authorities’ determination to contain risks to the financial system in general, including cracking down on bitcoin mining and trading behavior, and preventing resolutely the transmission of individual risks to society. The statement appears to stop before ordering a ban on Bitcoin mining. Past crackdowns, following problems in the stock market and insurance, have widened after senior officials addressed risks to the financial system. Beijing is particularly concerned that market crashes could make angry investors direct their anger at the government. As more and more money has been invested in the cryptocurrency market, not everyone is able to bear the risks, a comment posted earlier Friday on the China Central website said. Television. For the systemic risks of virtual currency trading, we need to stay alert to avoid falling victim to those who manipulate the market, according to the commentary. Beijing is pursuing a digital version of its currency, in part to defend the yuan’s status as the only acceptable legal tender in the country at a time when cryptocurrencies like bitcoin can be used internationally. The central bank and other regulatory agencies banned Chinese financial institutions from trading in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in 2013. Most of the electricity in China is produced with coal, and bitcoin mining in the country has been concentrated in areas where coal and generating capacity are plentiful, keeping electricity prices low. low level. Mining is also active in parts of the country where hydropower is prevalent such as Sichuan, Guizhou and Tibet. In addition, Hong Kong financial regulators targeted the exchanges that handle cryptocurrency transactions on Friday, describing their sector as an emerging sector involving higher risks than conventional financial markets. Financial Services and the Treasury Office have proposed limiting access to professional investors, who may demonstrate a greater tolerance for risk than ordinary retail investors. —Liyan Qi contributed to this article. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum: cryptocurrency markets Write to Caitlin Ostroff at [email protected] and James T. Areddy at [email protected]

