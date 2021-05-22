Politics
President Jokowi urges world leaders to take real action to bridge the immunization gap between countries
President Joko Widodo reaffirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic can only be managed globally if all countries can fully recover from the spread of the pandemic. However, countries around the world still face the challenge of accessing fair and equitable vaccines for all countries. Therefore, the President called on the leaders of the countries of the world to take concrete action.
“I have to remind all of us that we will only truly recover and be safe from Covid-19 if all countries have also recovered. No one is safe until everyone is“, He declared during a virtual speech at the World Health Summit (Summit), Friday evening May 21, 2021.
The head of state revealed that while several countries have started immunizing low-risk groups, namely children and young people, only 0.3% of the global vaccine supply was available for low-income countries. .
The disparity appears to be even more pronounced when 83 percent of the world’s vaccine supplies have been received by rich countries, while the remaining 17 percent is received by developing countries, where 47 percent of the world’s population is based.
“For this we must take concrete measures, namely, in the short term, we must push even harder dose sharing through the Covax Facility program. It is a form of solidarity which must be encouraged and multiplied, in particular to overcome the problem of supply constraints ”, declared the President.
In the long term, the global community must be able to double vaccine production to meet global needs and build health resilience. This of course requires an increase in collective production capacity through technology transfer and investment.
“If the issue of vaccine production and distribution capacity is not addressed immediately, I fear that the more we will be able to resolve this pandemic,” he said.
The head of state said G-20 member countries must support increased production and equal access to vaccines for all countries. In this regard, Indonesia fully supports the TRIPS waiver proposal which proposes to temporarily waive its obligation to protect intellectual property rights related to the prevention, treatment or treatment of Covid-19.
Indonesia has decided to become one of the countries co-sponsor Proposal. Indonesia also hopes that other G-20 member countries can provide the same support.
“As the largest vaccine producer in Southeast Asia, Indonesia stands ready to become a hub for increasing vaccine production in the region,” the president added.
In addition, the G-20 countries must also participate in building a strong global health resilience architecture in order to better cope with similar threats in the future. Therefore, global cooperation is a necessity.
“The principles of the Rome Declaration are very important for global health resilience. However, this principle will be meaningless if it is not applied in a concrete way. Implementation is essential and the world can only heal and become stronger if we do it together. Recover together, recover stronger, “He said.
For information, the World Health Summit is one of the G-20 meetings under the Italian presidency for 2021. This summit brought together heads of state or government of the G-20, invited countries, as well as leaders of international organizations.
The World Health Summit resulted in the “Rome Declaration” agreement which contains the principles of multilateral cooperation and joint action to prevent future global health crises with a commitment to build a healthier, safer world. , fair and sustainable.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]