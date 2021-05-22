President Jokowi urges world leaders to take real action to bridge the immunization gap between countries

President Joko Widodo reaffirmed that the Covid-19 pandemic can only be managed globally if all countries can fully recover from the spread of the pandemic. However, countries around the world still face the challenge of accessing fair and equitable vaccines for all countries. Therefore, the President called on the leaders of the countries of the world to take concrete action.

“I have to remind all of us that we will only truly recover and be safe from Covid-19 if all countries have also recovered. No one is safe until everyone is“, He declared during a virtual speech at the World Health Summit (Summit), Friday evening May 21, 2021.

The head of state revealed that while several countries have started immunizing low-risk groups, namely children and young people, only 0.3% of the global vaccine supply was available for low-income countries. .

The disparity appears to be even more pronounced when 83 percent of the world’s vaccine supplies have been received by rich countries, while the remaining 17 percent is received by developing countries, where 47 percent of the world’s population is based.

“For this we must take concrete measures, namely, in the short term, we must push even harder dose sharing through the Covax Facility program. It is a form of solidarity which must be encouraged and multiplied, in particular to overcome the problem of supply constraints ”, declared the President.

In the long term, the global community must be able to double vaccine production to meet global needs and build health resilience. This of course requires an increase in collective production capacity through technology transfer and investment.

“If the issue of vaccine production and distribution capacity is not addressed immediately, I fear that the more we will be able to resolve this pandemic,” he said.

The head of state said G-20 member countries must support increased production and equal access to vaccines for all countries. In this regard, Indonesia fully supports the TRIPS waiver proposal which proposes to temporarily waive its obligation to protect intellectual property rights related to the prevention, treatment or treatment of Covid-19.

Indonesia has decided to become one of the countries co-sponsor Proposal. Indonesia also hopes that other G-20 member countries can provide the same support.

“As the largest vaccine producer in Southeast Asia, Indonesia stands ready to become a hub for increasing vaccine production in the region,” the president added.

In addition, the G-20 countries must also participate in building a strong global health resilience architecture in order to better cope with similar threats in the future. Therefore, global cooperation is a necessity.

“The principles of the Rome Declaration are very important for global health resilience. However, this principle will be meaningless if it is not applied in a concrete way. Implementation is essential and the world can only heal and become stronger if we do it together. Recover together, recover stronger, “He said.

For information, the World Health Summit is one of the G-20 meetings under the Italian presidency for 2021. This summit brought together heads of state or government of the G-20, invited countries, as well as leaders of international organizations.

The World Health Summit resulted in the “Rome Declaration” agreement which contains the principles of multilateral cooperation and joint action to prevent future global health crises with a commitment to build a healthier, safer world. , fair and sustainable.