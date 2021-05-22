Agricultural unions write to PM Modi and demand resumption of dialogue | Latest India News





Almost four months after talks between the government and protesting farm groups broke down, Samyukt Kisan Morcha, a platform of farmers’ unions, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, calling on the Union government to resume dialogue to end the unrest, but remained firm on their demand to abolish the legislation. Farmers demonstrated at five sites in large camps near the Delhis borders: Singhu, Ghaziabad, Tikri, Dhansa and in Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border, demanding the withdrawal of three laws passed in September last year to lift restrictions on trade in agricultural products. . The continued protests have raised concerns about a potential spread of Covid-19 infections, but farmers have refused to give up the unrest, citing it as a livelihood issue. Mr Prime Minister, this letter is to remind you that as head of government of the world’s largest democracy, it is your responsibility to resume serious and sincere dialogue with farmers, says letter signed by key leaders agricultural. Read also | Deep Sidhu among 16 named in first Red Fort violence indictment sheet The trigger for their awareness was not immediately clear. The signatories include Balbir Singh Rajewal, Darshan Pal, Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, Hannan Mollah, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Shiv Kumar Kakkaji, Yogendra Yadav and Yudhvir Singh, all belonging to various agricultural organizations that make up the Samyukt Kisan. . So far, 11 rounds of talks between 40 farm leaders and the government have failed to resolve the crisis. The government and farmers called off the round of talks on January 22, citing no progress. The unions rejected the government’s offer to freeze the laws for 18 months. In September last year, the Modi government passed the Agricultural Trade and Trade (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, the Agreement on Farmers’ Price Insurance (Empowerment and Protection), the Agricultural Services Act 2020 and the Essential Products Act (Amendment). 2020. The government said the laws would boost investment and give farmers the freedom to sell their produce directly to big buyers in a sector that accounts for nearly 15% of India’s $ 2.9 trillion economy and employs half of its workforce. Farmers say the laws will threaten their livelihoods by forcing them to sell to corporate giants at mediocre prices instead of government-run markets, which offer them minimum support prices (MSPs). Read also | Bharatiya Kisan Sangh requests loan waiver for farmers who die from Covid-19 An Agriculture Ministry official who oversaw previous rounds of talks declined to comment on the letter. The government is always ready to talk to farmers. The Prime Minister and the Minister of Agriculture have said so in Parliament and outside, another official said. We are writing this letter a few days before our struggle ends six months on May 26, 2021. On the same day, your government at the Center, the most anti-farm government this country has seen, ends seven years in power, the government said. letter. . Farm leaders, however, added that they were firm on their basic demands. These repeal the three laws, a legal guarantee for the MSP, in addition to protecting farmers from the negative impact of a proposed electricity bill, which farmers fear will increase electricity costs for them. . Agricultural laws are not being implemented because they are suspended. Still, I think the government will respond positively to relaunching the dialogue process, as it cannot be seen as closing the doors to the talks, said RS Mani, an agricultural economist formerly at the Agricultural University of Tamil Nadu.

