Popular Makassar faction asked President Jokowi to respond to weakening KPK

Makassar (ANTARA) – A number of civil society organizations that are members of Makassar’s popular faction have staged action calling on President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to intervene on the alleged weakening of the Eradication Commission. corruption (KPK), following several problems, including 75 investigators released.

“I think the KPK has been weakened so far, due to various weakening efforts. In President Jokowi’s second term, the weakening process really took place,” the action said Friday. Adi Nugroho’s Korlap during the flyby in Makassar, South Sulawesi.

Apart from that, he also said, the revision of the KPK law was seen as amputating the weaknesses of the anti-corruption commission. The final issue is the disabling of 75 KPK investigators through attention deemed unreasonable using the National Insight Test (TWK).

In fact, his party felt that currently the program to eradicate corruption is retreating, in the contest of the KPK it has been weakened. A number of good people full of dedication and achievement were subsequently kicked out of the institution, he said.

“Not a few experienced investigators who we know have a good track record, have even dealt with major cases, but we do not think there is a need to get rid of them through TWK,” the workers’ agency said. Makassar Legal Aid Institute (LBH). .

In addition to encouraging the return of 75 KPK investigators to service after being disabled, his party hopes that President Jokowi, as a leader in Indonesia, can strengthen the KPK, one of them being to review the decision of KPK President Firli Bahuri.

This, he said, was also aimed at restoring public confidence in the prosecution and preventing corruption in Indonesia, which has started to question its independence in the public eye.

“In general, we want the president to strengthen the KPK, because he is strongly supported by the public, not just in Makassar, there are a lot of civil society, organizations and students on the move. We know that the most corruption is a great enemy of this nation, ”he also declared.

A participant in the action attempted to be secured by authorities when a misunderstanding arose which led to chaos during the KPK weakening demonstration under the flyover, Makassar, South Sulawesi, Friday (21 / 5/2021). ANTARA / Darwin Fatir.

Besides the weakening of the KPK, other demands were expressed in this action, such as the withdrawal of the omnibus law, the resolution of past human rights violations, the end of the criminalization of human rights activists. man, the passage of the PKS, Domestic Workers and Indigenous Peoples Bill. Achieve Indonesian inclusion and land reform and end human rights clients in Papua.

The action was chaotic and then came to a halt due to a misunderstanding between the action participants and other mass organizations in the region. The riot was sparked by the declaration of protest participants when the speech called for a referendum in Papua, which aroused the emotion of the head of the mass organization of the Indonesian Muslim Brigade (BMI) to ride in the command car to stop the speech.

He did not accept the prayer, as it was considered provocative and then pointed out that NKRI was a fixed price. The riots took place quickly, but the police on duty immediately obtained a speaker at the police station, to restore the atmosphere to the right place.

“I reminded you, do not bring Papua, NKRI is a fixed price, nothing can destroy the integrity of the Republic of Indonesia,” said Zul, one of the leaders of the mass organization BMI South Sulawesi.

