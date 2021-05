Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. are not spared from serving prison time, according to former ally

Former United States President Donald Trump faces a major legal battle with an ongoing criminal investigation in New York. And while the 74-year-old appears ready to face the allegations, a former ally suggests he may not be the only one fighting back.

According to Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. could be involved in the process and face legal issues in the future.

Cohens’ comments are unlikely to suit Trump supporters, although he may be right. He is currently serving a three-year prison sentence from his home for lying to Congress as well as campaign finance violations that involved payments to adult stars Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. The expunged 54-year-old lawyer addressed the issue when he spoke to MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

. @ MichaelCohen212 on New York State’s New Criminal Investigation of the Trump Organization: I think Donald Trump is going to turn them all over # TheReidOut #reiders pic.twitter.com/VvxzhNZGtW

The ReidOut (@thereidout) May 19, 2021

I have to say that my credibility, I believe, will end up having Donald, Don Jr., Ivanka, Jared, Eric, [Trump Organization CFO Allen] Weisselberg, his children, in orange jumpsuits, Cohen said.

Cohen served Trump for 12 years, but it looks like he’s now ready to take on the former US president head-on. As far as he’s concerned, he sees Trump dragging some of his family into the legal battle because that’s how he knows the 74-year-old is.

He’s going to say Don Jr. handled this, Ivanka handled this, ” Cohen said. He’s going to tell them to take everyone except himself. He’s just the kind of guy he is.

It was in 2018 that Cohen pleaded guilty to several crimes, including wire fraud, tax evasion, and campaign finance violations, which he said he committed under Trump’s leadership. It was outside of lying to Congress. Since then, he has been quietly cooperating with prosecutors, which could be bad news for Donald Trump.

The former US president responded to the attack on the pair of New York inquiries, calling them partisan and politically motivated in what has been Trump’s longest statement since he was banned from social media .

“If you can run to a prosecutor’s office with a pledge to eliminate your enemies, and be elected to that position by partisan voters who wish to adopt political retaliation, then we are no longer a free constitutional democracy,” reads. one in the Trumps press release.

Chief White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany (left), Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner greet President Donald Trump following a campaign rally on November 1, 2020 in Washington, Michigan. Getty Images | John moore







