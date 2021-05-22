China pledges new aid for global COVID-19 response, Xi Jinping







President Xi Jinping, photo by Xinhua.

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech at the World Health Summit on Friday via a video link from Beijing, informed Xinhua News Agency. The summit was organized by Italy, holder of the G20 presidency, in partnership with the European Commission. “Political manipulation would not serve the response to COVID-19, and it would only disrupt international cooperation against the virus and cause more harm to people around the world,” Xi said. “The pandemic is another reminder that we, humanity, rise and fall together with a common future,” Xi said. Xi called for upholding the vision of building a global health-for-all community, overcoming difficulties through solidarity and cooperation, and strongly rejecting any attempts to politicize, label or stigmatize the virus. President Xi Jinping has said the COVID-19 pandemic is a thorough test of the global health governance system, calling for improving the global system for disease prevention and control. Xi said China will provide an additional $ 3 billion in international aid over the next three years to support the COVID-19 response and economic and social recovery in other developing countries. “Having supplied 300 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world, China will provide even more vaccines to the best of its ability,” Xi said. President Xi said China supports its vaccine companies in transferring technology to other developing countries and achieving joint production with them. “Having announced its support for relinquishing intellectual property rights to COVID-19 vaccines, China is also supporting the World Trade Organization and other international institutions to take a swift decision on this issue,” Xi said. China proposes to establish an international vaccine cooperation forum for countries, companies and other stakeholders that develop and produce vaccines to explore ways to promote fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world. China honored its commitment to help the world fight COVID-19: – China provided free vaccines to more than 80 urgently needed developing countries and exported vaccines to 43 countries; – China has supplied more than 280 billion masks, 3.4 billion protective suits and 4 billion test kits to the world; – China is fully implementing the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative for the Poorest Countries and has so far postponed debt repayment of more than $ 1.3 billion, the amount of highest carryover among G20 members. Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources







