In Virginia, Trump’s election lies look like a GOP liability





LANEXA, Virginia Republicans in Washington may rush to embrace former President Donald Trump’s lies about fraud costing him a second term, but next door in Virginia, the GOP candidate for the year’s only major election does the opposite.

Former private equity executive and political newcomer Glenn Youngkin, a Republican nominee for the November gubernatorial election, has previously avoided questions of whether President Joe Biden was elected fairly. But now he recognizes that Bidens won. He campaigned for days with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, a key leader of a congressional effort to overturn the election results. Cruz is unlikely to make headlines this fall, an advisor said.

Youngkin’s new strategy could glimpse what will come to come from other Republicans tasked with winning swing voters in next year’s midterm election, when the party hopes to regain control of Congress. After months of GOP leaders and activists demanding allegiance to Trump and rewriting the history of the 2020 election, Youngkin’s run could test whether Republicans can still distance themselves from the former president’s lies about the election .

Sometimes when you avoid a problem like that it’s hard to get out of bed with it, ”said Denver Riggleman, a former Republican congressman from Virginia who is now a critic of Trump.

In recent weeks, most prominent national Republicans have not seemed worried about getting too close to Trump. Members of the House of the party have taken the extraordinary decision to oust Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney from a leadership position for repudiating Trump’s false allegations of electoral fraud. They also mostly opposed the creation of a 9/11 commission to investigate the deadly insurgency on the United States Capitol.

Before winning the GOP nomination last week, Youngkin seemed to agree with his national party. He declined to publicly answer a number of direct questions about the legitimacy of Biden’s election, which carried Virginia by a comfortable 10 points. He formed a working group on electoral integrity, called saving the ballot a top priority “and campaigned with Cruz.

After defeating six main rivals, many of whom were more pro-Trump, Youngkin now openly admits that Biden’s election was not marred by fraud.

Joe Biden was rightfully elected our president, ”he told Fox Business last week.

It may put Youngkin at odds with many in his party, but it brings him closer to the voters he needs to convince. A poll released in February by Virginias Christopher Newport University found that 61% of Republicans, but only 19% of independents statewide, said Biden did not win the November election legitimately.

A Youngkin adviser, who discussed the campaign strategy on condition of anonymity, acknowledged the need to retain Trump’s followers while gaining more centrist voters. Youngkin won’t call on conservative figures like Cruz to vouch for him, but his core message as a pro-business outsider won’t change, the adviser said.

It’s a test case of whether Republicans can find a way to unite Trumps’ base with suburban voters who have left the party, and Youngkin is probably the best candidate they could have chosen to do so, said Bob Holsworth, a political consultant from Virginia who has served on bipartisan boards and commissions. But, in order to do that, they must do more than highlight the issues that won him the nomination.

Holsworth said that in addition to accepting bogus allegations of electoral fraud, other Trump signing issues, such as pledges to drain the swamp, “never worked well in Virginia, where the northern part of the Washington suburbs and other areas have economies dependent on the federal bureaucracy.

“What he did was he drained Northern Virginia of Republicans,” Holswroth said.

The democratic gains that started there have spilled over to all of Virginias’ largest metropolitan areas, as part of a deeper rejection of the Republican Party under Trump in the country’s suburbs.

They’ve even started to include places like Lanexa dotted with forests and reservoirs, where camping and hiking eclipse politics. With a population of just 5,000, the community straddles New Kent counties which Trump won by 35 percentage points and James City County, where an increasingly suburban population helped Biden become the top candidate. Democrat in the presidency for more than 50 years.

Jen Tierney, Chairman of the James City County Democratic Party, said that before November a group of Republican veterans had switched sides and helped mobilize voters for Biden and feared they were the kind of Virginians who could now return to the GOP.

She believes, however, that internal Republican fights over the 2020 election could prevent that. It’s good “for people to see that the Republican Party is no longer the mainstream,” Tierney said. They allow the tail to wag the dog because they need those most ardent people in Trump. “

Tom Miller, correspondent secretary for the New Kent County Republican Committee, said he supported some of Youngkin’s electoral integrity proposals, including voter identification requirements, although he observed the ballot count. voting for the presidential election and that he saw nothing “even close to a lack of integrity. But he also said that voters in Virginia are unlikely to question the 2020 presidential race. affect how they vote for governor.

Liz Cheney’s thing? “Miller asked.” Who gives a shit?

Democrats will try to get them to take care of themselves, and there are signs of concern among Republicans facing tough races next year.

Thirty-five members of the GOP House challenged their party and voted to support the commission on the attack on the Capitol, including some of the swing districts and others whose territory includes fast-growing suburban areas. Republican Rob Wittman, who represents James City and New Kent counties, did not join.

Virginia Democrats won’t pick their gubernatorial candidate until next month, but the Democratic Governor’s Association is already running digital ads linking Youngkin to Trump’s election claims. Former Governor Terry McAuliffe, the frontrunner for the appointment, tweeted that Youngkin is a big lie believing him to be loyal to Trump.

If you are not focused on jobs and improving the quality of schools rather than ideological agendas, you will lose, said former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, who represented parts of the government. New Kent County but lost its seat in a 2014 primary.

Youngkin’s team highlights their success in raising $ 1 million in fundraising since appointing their party as validation of their strategy.

After Youngkin won the nomination, Trump issued a relatively routine written approval, rather than planning a high-level visit to Virginia. Still, the shadow of the former president is likely to weigh heavily on the race.

Republican pollster Whit Ayres said that in Virginia’s last governor’s race, Republicans had a reasonable, articulate, professional and intelligent candidate in Ed Gillespie, who was “kicked out of the water in northern Virginia by of voters trying to send a message to Donald Trump.

Maybe some of those voters are backing down, Ayres said. But it would take a lot.

Barrow reported from Atlanta.

