ICW Value of Firli’s follow-up on fate of 75 KPK officers remains ambiguous





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Corruption monitoring in Indonesia (ICW) assesses the statement of the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Firli bahuri As for the follow-up of the fate of the 75 employees who did not pass the National Insight Test (TWK), it is very ambiguous. ICW researcher Kurnia Ramadhana said the KPK should have followed President Joko Widodo’s instructions to revoke the decree (SK) that had been issued. In his presentation, Jokowi said the results of the TWK could not immediately be used as the basis for firing KPK employees who had failed. “ICW considers KPK chairman Firli Bahuri’s explanation for the controversy over the National Insights Test results to be still very ambiguous,” Kurnia said in a written statement on Friday (5/21/2021). Also Read: ICW Asks President to Oversee TWK’s Controversial Resolution at KPK “Should have followed up on the president’s remarks, the chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission immediately released a legal product to cancel the inactivation of 75 employees and stressed that all KPK employees would be appointed to become civil servants. state, “he continued. Therefore, Kurnia hopes that the president will oversee the follow-up to the controversy over the TWK results. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Because ICW suspects that it is not impossible for the KPK leadership to find other ways to maintain its intention to resign 75 KPK officers. “In fact, it would be great if a special investigation was done to see what really happened behind this TWK,” Kurnia said. ICW also suspects that TWK is not an individual work, but that there are certain groups, both internal and external to the KPK, which from the start had planned to get rid of the 75 people. Also Read: Romans and Other KPK Employees Hacked, UGM Trawl: Typical Models, Specific Targets, Purpose to Spread Terror This belief was reinforced by the presence of public opinion polls by buzzers on social media and by a number of hacking attempts when the public criticized TWK’s results.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos