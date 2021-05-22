Donald Trump-Era DOJ Secretly Obtained Phone Records From CNN Journalist – Deadline





UPDATE, 3:53 PM PT: Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that was “just plain wrong” and that he would not let the Justice Department seize journalists’ phone or electronic records during his tenure.

Biden told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that the practice was “absolutely, positively, it’s wrong. It is simply, quite simply wrong.

“I won’t let that happen,” Biden said.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer responded, “This is really encouraging news, especially those of us, we’re all biased,” referring to reporters’ concerns that such actions are choking the reporting process.

CNN reported Thursday that its Pentagon correspondent, Barbara Starr, had been informed that during the Trump administration, prosecutors had secretly obtained his phone tapes, possibly as part of an investigation into the leaks. The Washington Post recently reported that three of its reporters also had their phone records for that year also seized.

Biden’s remarks are important because White House and DOJ officials had yet to condemn the practice, even though they had noted that it had occurred under the previous administration.

PREVIOUS: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday that the Justice Department intends to meet with media representatives after CNN’s revelation that Donald Trump’s administration secretly had obtained the telephone and electronic recordings of one of its journalists.

But Psaki, noting that the action took place under the previous administration, referred questions to the DOJ when asked about whether to search for phone records.

“This president is firmly committed to the rights of the freedom of the press, as you have seen it for decades, and to the defense of the rights of journalists”, she declared during the press conference on Friday.

On Thursday, CNN reported that Pentagon correspondent Barbara Starr recently received a letter informing her that prosecutors had obtained her phone records from June 1, 2017 to July 31, 2017. The network reported that an official said that Starr was not the target of the investigation. .

CNN Chairman Jeff Zucker said the network “strongly condemns the covert collection of any aspect of a journalist’s correspondence, which is clearly protected by the First Amendment. We ask for an immediate meeting with the Department of Justice for an explanation. “

This is just the latest revelation of steps taken during the Trump administration to try to root out the identity of the sources, as the president denounced the leaks. The Washington Post revealed that three of its reporters, all of whom covered the Russian investigation, were told the DOJ obtained their phone records for a period in 2017.

The executive director of the Journalists Committee for Press Freedom, Bruce Brown, said in a statement: “The fact that a journalist from another news organization had communication materials seized by the Justice Department Trump suggests that the last administration’s efforts to interfere with journalist’s source relationships and loose news gathering are broader than we initially thought. “

But he called on the current DOJ leaders to “provide a detailed explanation of what exactly happened and why, and how they plan to strengthen protections for the free flow of information to the public.”

During Friday’s briefing, Psaki told reporters that the Biden administration’s DOJ intends to follow the “Holder model,” referring to Eric Holder, President Barack Obama’s attorney general. But she did not specify what that meant, as reporters noted that there were also aggressive investigations into the leaks during Holder’s tenure. Fox News Peter Doocy noted, “Eric Holder was the attorney general when the DOJ spied on the Associated Press and obtained phone records.”

In 2013, the Justice Department informed the Associated Press that it had secretly obtained phone records from its reporters’ personal phones and other office lines. James Rosen, then working for Fox News, was also under investigation into the leaks.

Psaki told Doocy that the DOJ would not follow the “Barr model,” a reference to Trump-era attorney general William Barr. “Eric Holder monitored journalists’ phone records,” Doocy said.

Psaki said that “all of these decisions would be made by our attorney general and the Ministry of Justice.” A DOJ spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

