In the fight for the climate, the G7 agrees to stop the international financing of coal

BERLIN / LONDON (Reuters) – The world’s seven largest advanced economies agreed on Friday to halt international funding for carbon-emitting coal projects by the end of this year, and phase out such support for all fossil fuels, in order to achieve globally agreed climate change targets.

FILE PHOTO: Heavy equipment mined anthracite coal from a surface mine in New Castle, Pennsylvania, USA July 13, 2020. Photo taken July 13, 2020. REUTERS / Dane Rhys / File Photo

Stopping fossil fuel funding is seen as a major step the world can take to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times, which scientists say would prevent the most devastating effects of climate change.

Getting Japan to end international funding for coal projects in such a short period of time means those countries, like China, which still support coal are increasingly isolated and may face more pressure to stop.

In a statement, which Reuters saw and reported earlier, the Group of Seven nations – the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – as well as European Union have said that unrelenting international investment in coal must stop now.

(We) pledge to take concrete steps to bring an absolute end to the government’s new direct support for relentless international generation of thermal coal-fired electricity by the end of 2021, including through aid public development, export financing, investment and financial and trade promotion support.

Coal is considered unchanged when it is burned to produce electricity or heat without using the technology to capture the resulting emissions, a system that is not yet widely used in power generation.

Alok Sharma, chair of the COP26 climate summit, has made stopping international coal funding a personal priority to help end global dependence on fossil fuels, calling for the UN summit in November is the one that will make coal history.

He called on China to define its short-term policies which will then help to achieve the long-term goals and that the entire Chinese system must achieve what President Xi Jinping has defined as his political goals.

BE MORE SPECIFIC, SAY GREEN GROUPS

The G7 countries have also agreed to work with other global partners to accelerate the deployment of zero emission vehicles, massively decarbonizing the electricity sector in the 2030s and moving away from international fossil fuel financing, although no precise date has been given for this objective.

They reiterated their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit temperature rise as close as possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial times and to the climate finance target. developed countries to mobilize $ 100 billion per year by 2020 until 2025.

US climate envoy John Kerry urged countries in the Group of the 20 largest economies in the world to align with these measures.

But some Green groups have said while welcoming the milestones, the G7 needs to set a stricter timeline.

Rebecca Newsom, Policy Officer at Greenpeace UK, said: Too many of these commitments remain vague when we need them to be specific and define planned actions.

In a report released earlier this week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) issued its strongest warning yet, saying investors should not fund new oil, gas and gas supply projects. and coal if the world is to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century.

The number of countries that have committed to reaching net zero has increased, but even if their commitments are fully met, there will still be 22 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide in the world in 2050, which would lead to an increase in carbon dioxide. temperature of about 2.1 ° C by 2100, the IEA said in its Net Zero by 2050 report.