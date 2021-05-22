European Parliament suspends accession negotiations with Turkey





Instead of approaching the European Union by cooperating on a military logistics project, as was hoped, the European Parliament rejects Turkey. BRUSSELS / ANKARA – The accession negotiations between Turkey and the European Union, which have been going on since 2005, appear to have reached a new low. In a report, the European Parliament now plans to suspend Turkey’s long-standing accession negotiations. This decision is justified, according to information from the German press agency, by the fact that Ankara, with its “hostile policy”, is moving further and further away from the values ​​and standards of the European Union. MEPs see major setbacks in Turkey in terms of fundamental rights and the rule of law as well as institutional reforms. Finally, they criticize the Turkish government’s foreign policy under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as being hostile – also towards the European Union and its member states. At the same time, Members of the European Parliament indicated the need to continue close dialogue and cooperation with Turkey in the field of foreign and security policy. They continue to advocate for visa liberalization and want to support residents in Turkey. Instead of continuing the accession negotiations, according to the German News Agency (DPA), “new models of future relations will be discovered”. Turkey, led by Erdogan, still wants to join the European Union: expect “constructive efforts” Turkey has responded to the proposal with little enthusiasm. The report on which the MEPs’ proposal is based is “one-sided and in no way objective, and it comes at a time when attempts are being made to relaunch relations between the European Union and Turkey within the framework of a positive agenda. ” The ministry said in Ankara. As a candidate for EU membership, Turkey expects “constructive efforts” from the European Parliament to improve relations with Turkey instead of providing a platform for “irrelevant and indiscriminate allegations”. Recently, Turkey has made efforts to participate in a multibillion-dollar project to improve military mobility within the framework of Permanent Organized Cooperation (Pesco). Since their opening to countries outside the European Union in early May, 24 members of the European Union plus the United States, Canada and Norway have participated in the project set up by the European Union. Turkish expert Gerd Hller, who spoke about the Turkish ambitions of the German liberation network, sees Erdogan’s attempt to keep the backdoor open to the European Union: with Pesco, Turkey wants to prove that it is essential to European security policy. Erdogan now hopes above all to gain German support – and quickly: he knows he will lose Angela Merkel, his staunchest supporter of the European Union, after the parliamentary elections. US sharply criticizes Turkish head of state Erdogan: reprehensible anti-Semitic statements The President of the United States berated her last week after Erdogan used stereotypical anti-Semitic phrases in a speech he gave on Monday (May 17, 2021). “The United States strongly condemns President Erdogan’s recent anti-Semitic statements regarding the Jewish people,” German news agency DPA said, quoting a US State Department spokesperson. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry also dismissed US criticism on Wednesday, saying Erdogan’s statements on Monday did not refer to Jews, but rather to the Israeli government which killed “innocent Palestinians”, the majority of whom are women. , children and young people. (SCA with dpa and RND)

