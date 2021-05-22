World Opinion Shifts in Favor of Palestinians, Says Prime Minister Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to the nation for organizing rallies to express solidarity with the Palestinians and condemn the atrocities committed against them, and said world opinion was shifting in favor of the Palestinians.

Imran Khan in a video message on state television, addressed the nation on Palestine Solidarity Day, and said he was very happy that as a nation, the Pakistanis spoke out in favor of the Palestinians.

He paid tribute to everyone for the way they highlighted the injustice done to the Palestinian people. He pointed out that since the creation of Israel, Pakistan has taken the position that this position is the position of our great Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah that great injustice has been done to the Palestinians.

The prime minister said Pakistan was on the side of the Palestinians at every forum. On the night of the 27th, I was in the Prophet’s Mosque (pbuh). When I learned that people were praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the Israeli police tortured them. At the same time, it became clear that Palestinian families who had lived there for 70 years had been evicted from their homes by Israeli settlers, causing further upheaval, he said.

The prime minister said Gaza was bombed again, the world’s most powerful army bombed unarmed Palestinians and even Palestinian children were killed. He continued that on the next evening of the 27th, he met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and told him that the OIC should take a stand on this and raise the issue at the United Nations.

He said that upon his return to Pakistan, he spoke to King Salman that we should raise our voice on the oppression of the Palestinians and what happened at the Al-Aqsa Mosque. He said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called me and said the same, then Mahathir Mohamad’s message came, he also had the same idea, then he spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and assured him that all Muslims and the whole world justice accompanies them.

Then I asked Shah Mahmood Qureshi to go to the United Nations General Assembly, raise the issue with the OIC and Muslim members, and he raised it in a big way, which I want to thank him. I see a welcome thing that global public opinion is changing, he said.

He said it was the first time that voices were raised from there, that their newspapers, media and politicians started to speak. The main reason for this change in public opinion is social media, social media has become a force through which no one can stop the information. It shows that the opinion of the world is changing. For many years there was a government in South Africa that was racist, that was against Asians and Africans and did not see them as equal citizens, he said. I see a similar start, he says.

The prime minister said that the day will come when the Palestinian people get their own country, there will be a just settlement, they can also be equal citizens.

