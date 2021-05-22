Politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocates for Covid treatment at the door
Modi became emotional during his address to doctors, paramedics and other frontline workers in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Covid-19 treatment should be brought to people’s doors to reduce the burden on the country’s health system, and coined the Jahan Bimar Wahin Upchar mantra. [Treatment where the patient is] contain the spread of the disease in rural areas.
Modi became emotional, almost fighting back tears, as he spoke to doctors, paramedics and other frontline workers in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. He said home treatment should be done by distributing medicine kits and through telemedicine services.
The prime minister told the audience that attention should be paid to rural areas in the Purvanchal region, including Varanasi. We need to pay attention to the rural areas of Varanasi and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Now is not the time to be satisfied. We have to fight a long battle, he said, adding that for every system there is a new mantra, namely home treatment of the sick.
Modi warned health workers about the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19. We must remember that our fight is against an enemy who is invisible, who changes shape and who is cunning, he said.
While paying tribute to the people who succumbed to Covid-19 in the second wave, Modi became moved. He said the infection rate was several times higher than in the past and patients were hospitalized longer during the second wave. These two factors have led to increased pressure on the health system, he added.
The Prime Minister praised the efforts of doctors, nurses, technicians, waiters and ambulance drivers. Getting emotional, he said, But this pandemic is so big that despite our best efforts, we haven’t been able to save the lives of our family members. This virus has ripped out so many of our loved ones.
After a long break, he added, I pay my respects to all these people and offer my condolences to their loved ones.
In his speech, Modi pointed out that Varanasi is the main health center for the entire Purvanchal region and even parts of neighboring Bihar. As a result, he had to bear the brunt in Wave 2, Modi added. The Prime Minister commended the efforts of state governments to strengthen the health infrastructure of Varanasi through the experience of Kashi Kavach.
As a result of this initiative, doctors, laboratories and electronic marketing companies have been brought together on a single platform and telemedicine has been introduced as part of the initiative, Modi said, adding that the results of the experience should be shared with others.
The Prime Minister called for efforts to save children from Covid-19 and pointed to the new challenge posed by mucormycosis, or black fungus. He assured that the suraksha kavach [protective shield] vaccines would soon reach every person.
While stressing the need to save children from disease, the Prime Minister recalled how Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath collapsed in Parliament while serving as a member of parliament for Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur, calling on the government to l ‘UPA then run by Congress at the Center to Save Children from Encephalitis.
I remember when Yogi ji was a member of parliament crying in parliament … begging the governments of the day to take action to save children’s lives. Thousands of children were dying and it went on for years, Modi said.
He claimed that an encephalitis campaign that Yogi Adityanath launched after becoming the chief minister saved the lives of many children. Similar work should be done now, he added.
(With PTI inputs)
