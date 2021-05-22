Solmet accompanies farmers to report to President Jokowi the land problem of 947 HA in Riau





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President of the Red and White Solidarity (Solmet) Silfester Matutina accompanied Ustad Karim Pohan as a representative of the Manunggal Farmers Group, which houses 492 farming families to meet directly with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in Pekanbaru on Wednesday ( 19/5). Jokowi was having lunch at Pondok Khas Melayu Restaurant in Pekanbaru after previously reviewing the mass vaccination at Pekanbaru Youth Sports Hall and observing the completion of the Pekanbaru-Bangkinang toll road. Silfester accompanied Ustad Karim to report the illegal annexation and control of community-owned land covering an area of ​​947 hectares by one of the oil palm companies in Lubuk Dalam Village, Kerinci Kanan District, Siak Regency, since 1996. More recently, the company built a palm oil mill on the farmer’s group land. He also said there was nothing the farmers could do, even the eviction went without negotiation until compensation was paid. Meanwhile, the Manunggal Farmers Group has legal rights to 487 SKTs in 1994, 1995 and 1996 issued by the Siak district chief. Also read: The president’s help was received by the farmers of Malang Regency “I am grateful and grateful to be able to represent today 492 smallholder families who have spoken directly with the President to demand justice and solutions for little people like us who have been persecuted and evicted by palm oil companies. supported by unscrupulous officials from our lands and plantations that we have been planted with oil palms ever since. in 1994 and finally unilaterally expelled in 1996 ”, declared Ustad Karim, in his press release, Saturday (22/5/2021). He was also grateful because President Jokowi had promised to help these farmers solve the land issues that were detrimental to them. “And Alhamdulillah, the president greeted us warmly and gave a positive response. He even asked about the letters we had previously submitted to the previous presidential adjutant. The president also promised to help solve our land issues.” , he added. Meanwhile, Silfester, who also accompanied the farmers, was relieved and confident that President Jokowi would help the little people who demand justice. “I really believe and have very high hopes that the president will help find the best solution for the approximately 2,000 farmers who are currently being persecuted and mistreated, and their lives are very difficult and become odd jobs as farm workers,” he said. Silfester said. “Hopefully the land belonging to these farmers will return to those who have the right to be cultivated again and will be passed on to their children and grandchildren,” he concluded.







